We sneak into Fernando Alonso's mansion and discover that he keeps something unbelievable

Fernando Alonso's house has always sparked curiosity, and for good reason. The Asturian driver hasn't just shined on Formula 1 circuits, but he's also managed to surround himself with true luxury in his private life, with very exclusive comforts. We've taken a look inside his spectacular mansion, and what we've found has surprised even the most loyal followers of the champion.

The best-kept secret of Fernando Alonso's residence has finally come to light and confirms that the driver hasn't left his roots behind. On his private estate, the Asturian has had a kart track built where he trains and has fun in his free time. This spot, which is part of a home valued at about €10 million (about $10.9 million), shows that his passion for motorsports goes far beyond Formula 1.

The property, located in Oviedo, is the perfect place Alonso returns to when he needs to disconnect from the pressure of the circuits. The driver acquired this mansion during the years he was married to Raquel del Rosario, paying five million euros (about $5.4 million) at that time. Over time, renovations and improvements have doubled its value, since it includes unique facilities designed exclusively for him.

Passions, luxury and privacy: this is Fernando Alonso's exclusive mansion

Among these modifications, a golf course stands out, another of Alonso's best-known hobbies. The Spaniard has always shown interest in this sport and now has his own course in his garden. The space has been designed so he can practice without leaving home and keep himself in shape both physically and mentally.

However, the true gem of the mansion isn't just its kart track or golf course. Alonso has also reserved a space for classic cars. In a special area of the estate, the driver has created a personal museum where he keeps authentic collector's items, vintage vehicles, and models that have marked the history of motorsports.

All these facilities are joined by luxuries typical of a residence of this level. The mansion features a swimming pool, spa, private movie theater, and bedrooms that stand out for their comfort and style, characteristic of a luxury home. In addition, the estate is surrounded by trees, which gives it privacy and a privileged natural environment.

Fernando Alonso finds peace in his residences, far from the track

Although this mansion in Oviedo is a true paradise, it's not where Alonso spends most of his free time. Among his properties, the driver's favorite is in Monaco, a place he chose for his love of the sea and the quality of life the principality offers. He also owns a residence in Lugano, Switzerland, facing a lake, where he also enjoys tranquility and nature.

Fernando Alonso's life is much more than speed and circuits. His mansion reflects his multifaceted personality, where luxury, sports, and relaxation come together in perfect harmony. The private kart track, the museum, and the other comforts confirm that the driver always seeks to stay connected with his passions, even away from Formula 1 tracks.

