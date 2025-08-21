Official: this is the cause of death of beloved judge Frank Caprio: 'A brave battle'

Judge Frank Caprio, renowned in the United States thanks to the television show Caught in Providence, has died at the age of 88. The news has spread around the world, since his popularity had been legendary for years. Now, despite his age, many have mourned his death.

The cause was pancreatic cancer that he had suffered from since late 2023. His family confirmed the news through a statement in which they highlighted his courage, humanity, and deep sense of compassion. "Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and brave battle with pancreatic cancer," they explained.

"Cherished for his compassion and belief in kindness, he touched the lives of millions of people with his work in the courts and beyond," the family stated. Caprio, aware of the seriousness of his illness, shared an emotional video on his Instagram account weeks before his passing. In it, he asked his followers to keep him in their prayers, expressing his faith and trust in God.

Caprio's message a few days before he died

"I'm reaching out to you asking you to remember me in your prayers. I'm a great believer in the power of prayers," he said calmly, receiving thousands of messages of support from all over the world. Even so, nothing could be done to save his life.

Francis "Frank" Caprio was for decades the chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court in the state of Rhode Island. However, his name went beyond judicial boundaries thanks to his participation in Caught in Providence, a television show that featured real cases. Unlike other court formats on television, the production focused on minor infractions.

Traffic fines or small violations of local regulations were the usual cases. What set him apart was Caprio's humane approach: with empathy, humor, and common sense, he won the affection of the audience. Caught in Providence began airing in 2000, although its most popular version was established starting in 2015.

Since then, the show was distributed by networks such as NBC, CBS, FOX, and CW, and later reached a global audience thanks to digital platforms. On YouTube, for example, clips of his rulings have accumulated millions of views. This turned the judge into a media figure who felt close to the public.

A legacy that will endure

His motto, "A different kind of judge, a court like no other," summed up the spirit of the format. In 2021, the show was nominated for a Daytime Emmy, cementing recognition for an innovative approach to justice and human warmth. Caprio's death has prompted displays of affection around the world.

Politicians, colleagues, media outlets, and above all ordinary citizens who knew him through the screen have shared farewell messages. For many, the judge represented a more humane vision of justice. Always far from inflexible rigor and closer to understanding the personal realities of the accused.

His legacy, his family and close friends assure, will live on in the lives he touched and in the lessons of empathy and humanity he conveyed. Although he will no longer be present in the Providence court, the memory of Frank Caprio will continue to inspire future generations of judges. As well as millions of viewers who found in him a model of kindness and justice with a human face.