Fermín Lopez reaches his limit and decides to tell everything about Gavi: 'He's not going to change'

The name Fermín López has been in the spotlight this week after rumors about his relationship with Gavi skyrocketed. The footballer from Huelva has decided to break his silence and give an interview in which he clarifies what many were wondering about his true connection with the Sevillian.

"People always speculate, this isn't going to change, but he's still my friend," he stated firmly in remarks to Mundo Deportivo. These words attempt to calm the fire, although they hint at a more complex background. Has their friendship turned into a mere professional relationship?

Fermín López's statement that pointed at Gavi

On August 7, Fermín López set off all the alarms among Barcelona fans with a message on social media that he deleted minutes later. The post didn't have a clear recipient, but his words, harsh and direct, unleashed a real earthquake.

"Bad people never win, nor those who look the other way, nor those who make betrayal their way of life and cowardice their flag," he wrote. "It's only a matter of time. They lose every day because the makeup they put on every morning, sooner or later, fades away and they end up showing themselves to the world as they really are," he concluded.

The post, despite being deleted on the advice of those around him, had already spread like wildfire. From that moment, the debate began: was it aimed at Ter Stegen, who is involved in a conflict with the club, or was it for Gavi?

Fermín and Gavi's partners in the spotlight of the debate

As the days went by, the silence of both footballers only increased the feeling that something had broken. That's when two unexpected names entered the scene: Berta Gallardo and Ana Pelayo, the partners of Fermín and Gavi. Both were pointed out as possible causes of the tension.

Speculation about the tension between the players' girlfriends became the center of debate in forums and sports programs. The fact that both are from Seville and don't keep a relationship drew a lot of attention.

Although neither Berta Gallardo nor Ana Pelayo have spoken out, among Barcelona fans it was assumed that their distancing had ended up affecting the friendship between Fermín and Gavi. The truth is that the Instagram message came shortly after certain disagreements were noticed in the stands and on social media.

Fermín López breaks the silence and talks about his relationship with Gavi

After a month of speculation, Fermín decided to give an interview to Mundo Deportivo to put an end to the rumors. There, in a calm tone, he wanted to make it clear that his connection with Gavi still exists, although on a different level.

"Gavi has been my friend since we were 12 years old. I met him during my time at Betis, but since I joined La Masia, he's been my friend, like a brother," he explained, recalling their shared history in the Barcelona youth academy.

"We've shared a lot. People always speculate, this isn't going to change, but he's still my friend. We have a good relationship, as always, and I have nothing more to say about it," he added, without commenting on the controversy about their partners.

His words seek to heal wounds, but they haven't gone unnoticed, as some have noticed that he claims their relationship is "normal." "Gavi and I have a normal relationship, like the one that can exist between two teammates. We help each other on the field, we compete together, and that's what's important," he stated with a certain coldness.

He also wanted to emphasize that personal life stays off the field. "People need to understand that we're young, with our own lives. On the field, we're one hundred percent with Barça," he concluded.

The step forward taken by Fermín López has helped shed light on a friendship that seemed broken with Gavi. Although his words confirm that the relationship still exists, they also suggest that it's no longer what it used to be. What remains to be seen is whether, over time, they manage to recover that childhood bond or if their connection remains strictly professional within FC Barcelona.