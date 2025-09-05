Lamine Yamal's gesture confirms suspicions about his relationship with Nicki Nicole

Last weekend, Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole were once again in the spotlight, although this time not because of their appearances together. The relationship between the FC Barcelona footballer and the Argentine singer seemed to be solidifying after this summer, but a recent gesture from the player has sparked new suspicions about a possible distancing.

The commotion on social media didn't take long to appear, and the followers of both have started to debate what happened. The couple, who until recently appeared inseparable at their public outings, now face breakup rumors. What has happened for fans to start questioning the continuity of this youthful romance?

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal's gesture that confirms the rumors about his relationship with Nicki Nicole

Since the first images of Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole sharing dinners in Barcelona were leaked in July, social media have been abuzz with their romance. Shortly after, the singer didn't hesitate to travel to Spain to attend the footballer's 18th birthday, held at a well-known venue in Barcelona. This was interpreted as another step in their closeness.

The story seemed to take definitive shape when Yamal was seen in Argentina at Nicki's 25th birthday party. A photograph of the two together went viral within hours, confirming what until then had been mere rumors.

Despite the discretion with which they tried to keep their relationship, each step fueled media interest, even after the player's father denied knowing the singer. Now, with the start of September and the end of summer, the rumors have taken an unexpected turn. A simple digital gesture has been enough to fuel suspicions of a breakup.

The detail that has unleashed the media storm arrived this week. The footballer's followers noticed the disappearance of some photographs from his Instagram profile. The images in question, which showed Lamine with Nicki Nicole, are no longer available.

The footballer not only deleted these images, but also removed his profile picture, leaving only "LY10" and the message "God bless me" in his bio. For many, this deletion is an unequivocal sign of crisis. In digital culture, gestures on social media are often interpreted as indirect messages, and this case has been no exception.

Lamine's gesture has divided followers into two very distinct camps. On one hand, there are those who believe the footballer and the artist have ended their brief relationship, criticizing the fleeting nature of the romance. On the other hand, there are those who still believe in the stability of the bond due to the lack of clear evidence of a breakup.

What this move by Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole means

Although there is no official confirmation of a breakup, the truth is that the disappearance of the photograph has caused significant media impact. Young and famous couples, especially in the sports and music world, face constant pressure from their followers and public opinion.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

In this case, the gesture by Lamine Yamal is interpreted as a possible closing of a chapter, although the story with Nicki Nicole remains open. Although breakup rumors are gaining strength, the truth is that there is no official confirmation. The key will be to see if both decide to speak publicly or let the speculation die down on its own.