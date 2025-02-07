Winter Returns to Catalonia: A Lot of Snow Will Fall in This Area and It Will Be Freezing Cold

In the next two days, many will remember that we are still fully immersed in winter. And it's normal for it to be cold, to rain, and even for a lot of snow to fall, especially in the mountains. This is precisely what will happen for a few hours in Catalonia.

The arrival of a cold front will cause a sharp drop in temperatures and snowfalls that will fall heavily. The Pyrenees are already counting the hours to receive the first snowflakes. Many will take advantage of next weekend to make a getaway to the mountains, where they expect to find a winter atmosphere.

Besides the snow, what is also more than assured is the cold. Friday night will be especially frigid, as this is when the cold air will settle in fully and it will also snow. The early morning and the morning will continue in the same line, showing values well below zero degrees (0°C).

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The Pyrenees are already prepared for the snowfall

What is clear is that this snowfall will not catch anyone by surprise. It has been announced for days that it will arrive and that, although it will last only a few hours, it will be intense. The Western Pyrenees will start with the first precipitations and will extend toward the east.

Some experts assure that the snow will reach "down to the valley floors in some areas." That means no county in the north of the region will escape waking up on Saturday covered in white. "We are on the verge of a weather change that will bring snow to the entire Pyrenees," they add.

Without a doubt, the most benefited will be the ski resort entrepreneurs. The thickness of more than 8 inches (20 cm) expected to fall will culminate in slopes that need more snow. The result will be a full winter landscape ready and prepared to delight lovers of this sport.

| RTVE

The snow and the cold, two highly anticipated phenomena

The snowfall hasn't arrived as a surprise, as it is usual for this time of year. In any case, the appearance of this front won't last long, and by Sunday the sun will shine again. Catalonia, and the Pyrenees, will bid farewell to a wet and unstable week with the sun as the protagonist.

That won't take away the beauty of a Pyrenees that will show its best version in the coming hours. What is clear is that to witness the fallen snow, one will have to bundle up. The expression "cold as hell" will be truer than ever.