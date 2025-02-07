'It Will Be at Night...': Francesc Mauri Warns of the 180-Degree Turn in Catalonia

Almost everyone already knows that it will snow quite a bit next weekend. But people want to know when and how. Well, that's what Francesc Mauri is for, who takes care of forecasting the weekend weather every Thursday.

In this regard, the TV3 weatherman has dared to announce when the real weather change will arrive. Many people are waiting for the arrival of snow and precipitation. However, Francesc Mauri has invited patience, as "it will be at night" when the weather change will activate.

It will be then when water will irrigate practically all of Catalonia. However, with different intensity and intention. In the Ponent area, Tarragona, the central coast of Barcelona, and parts of the interior, the precipitation will be very light.

Francesc Mauri assures it will be a "beautiful snowfall"

Precipitation will have a different color in areas of the northeast and the entire Catalan Pyrenees. There, the snowfalls will capture the attention of meteorologists. Especially in the easternmost part, where it is expected that the accumulations will possibly be the most generous of the winter.

"In the mountains, the snowfall will be beautiful," Francesc Mauri has assured. Additionally, he has highlighted that between 8 and 10 in. (20 and 25 cm) of snow accumulation could be recorded. So, mountain skiing and winter sports enthusiasts are in luck.

However, the meteorologist has warned that "warm clothing will be essential." And not only in the areas where it snows but throughout Catalonia. The snowfalls will cause the thermometers to drop and create a much colder atmosphere in all the regions.

A sunny and milder Sunday

After the precipitation that will fall throughout Friday night and Saturday morning, the skies will clear. Saturday afternoon will already be much calmer in much of the country, although the difference will be noticeable on Sunday. The sun will win out on the last day of the week.

The atmosphere will be more pleasant, and it will be possible to enjoy the fallen snow with more tranquility. In parts of the Tarragona coast, the day will be completely sunny, and the temperatures will take a break. This way, Francesc Mauri confirms that the sun will put the finishing touch on a week marked by cold and instability.