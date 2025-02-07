'On Sunday...': Roberto Brasero Warns of Another Unexpected Weather Shift in Spain

The weather in Spain continues with constant changes and next weekend won't be the exception. If during the first half of this week we've had relatively stable and mild weather, today things change. According to meteorologist Roberto Brasero, this Friday we'll experience a radical transformation with the arrival of rain, snow, and a notable thermal drop.

The responsible party is a very active front, which is already crossing the peninsula leaving overcast skies and precipitation. Snow will return to the northern mountains, with significant accumulations in the northern third. In this regard, Roberto Brasero estimates that the snow level will drop to between 1968 and 2625 ft. (600 and 800 meters) in the north.

In the rest of Spain, it will be a bit higher, with snowfalls starting from 3281 or 3937 ft. (1000 or 1200 meters). In Castilla y León, the fog will disappear, but frosts will continue in many areas. However, the Antena 3 expert points out that they will be less intense in the west due to cloudiness.

| Pexels de Snapwire, Atresmedia, Alla Zbitnieva de Изображения пользователя, en.e-noticies.cat

A fully wintery Saturday and changes on Sunday, warns Roberto Brasero

On Saturday, the front will begin to retreat, although precipitation will continue in the south and east of the peninsula. In the Pyrenees, snow will be abundant, with the level dropping to 1640 ft. (500 meters). Meanwhile, in the north, the polar air mass will remain present, causing very cold temperatures at dawn.

The rain will concentrate in the eastern peninsula and the Balearic Islands, where strong storms are not ruled out. There could also be some showers in the Strait and southern Andalusia, although with a tendency to decrease. Roberto Brasero, however, has warned of another weather change starting Sunday.

The last day of the weekend will bring a clear improvement in the weather in most of the country. "Daytime temperatures will recover compared to previous days," he assured. However, the early morning will remain cold, especially in the Pyrenees, where there will be intense frosts.

During the day, the thermometers will show a clear recovery, reaching over 50°F (10°C) in much of the territory. In points of the south and southeast, like Andalusia and Murcia, it could reach up to 64°F (18°C). In short, a great contrast compared to what is expected for the next 48 hours.