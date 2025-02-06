Meteocat Issues Urgent Snow Alert in Catalonia: Watch Out for These 14 Counties

Catalonia is awaiting the big snowfall. So many news stories have been written about the arrival of a new front that many may no longer know where it's heading. Well, Meteocat has taken it upon itself to clarify where it's expected to snow heavily.

In fact, it has activated the snow danger alert in a total of 14 regions. The intensity of the warning is two out of six, so although the snowfall will be heavy, everything will be under control. At least in the Pyrenees areas where they will receive the most precipitation.

The alert will be activated from noon on Friday and will extend until Saturday. Hence, it is also confirmed that the worst episode of the snowstorm is expected from Friday night to Saturday. From then on, the situation will ease, and it will be time to measure total thicknesses.

Meteocat warns of what's to come

This time, the snowfall will cover the entire Catalan Pyrenees. Far from focusing only on the western part, the snow will also fall at different levels in the eastern part. It will thus be an intense episode, but rewarding for those who live off winter tourism in these areas.

Specifically, on Saturday morning, there will be a yellow alert in the Aran Valley, Alta Ribagorça, Pallars Jussà, and Sobirà. Also in Alt Urgell, Solsonès, Berguedà, Cerdanya, and Ripollès. Already on orange alert are Garrotxa, Alt and Baix Empordà, Pla de l'Estany, and Gironès.

In areas like the south of Osona, some snowflakes might also fall, although no alerts are activated at this point. Beyond the snowfall, rain will also be present in more areas of Catalonia. In fact, only some points in the south of Tarragona will be spared, where there will be clouds, but the sun will come out.

Rain will also return with force to Catalonia

From west to east, it is expected to rain throughout the interior of Catalonia. From Lleida, through Anoia, and reaching Maresme. The clouds brought by the cold front will also arrive to deliver much-needed water in the region.

In any case, no alerts are expected to be activated in this regard, so the precipitation will be continuous but calm. On Saturday afternoon, the map will clear up much more, and the sun will start to gain ground. The remnants of the storm will remain in the northeastern quadrant of Catalonia for a few more hours.