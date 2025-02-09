Cold Water Shock from Meteocat for the Coming Days: 'Higher Than Usual...'

After a few days of snow, rain, and cold, Meteocat already has its eyes set on next week. There is no time for rest for those who are always keeping an eye on what will happen. Everyone wants to know what the weather will be like in the coming days, and there is no one more reliable than Meteocat.

The truth is that after a few days of instability and winter cold, we are going to have quite a few changes. According to meteorologists' forecasts, temperatures will start to recover, but we will also have more precipitation. For now, it is not expected to be anything extraordinary, but it is significant enough to highlight.

Meteocat has confirmed that the "temperature will be higher than usual." This doesn't mean you can already go out in short sleeves, but the cold will be much more moderate. So, for those who are already tired of bundling up, there is good news.

| Europa Press

Meteocat warns of a change in temperatures

The long-term forecast translates into anomalies, and Meteocat has explained that the temperature anomalies indicate milder values. It can't be specified whether we are talking about 1 or 2 degrees more, but everything indicates that we will have less cold. Great news for those already thinking about spring after some rather chilly days.

Beyond the rise in temperatures, the truth is that precipitation could be higher. Meteocat's forecast talks about a few days that are wetter than usual in most of Catalonia. The only exception would be found in the Western Pyrenees, where precipitation could be normal for the season.

In the rest of the community, it is best to have a good umbrella on hand this week. It shouldn't surprise us too much, as it is normal for the weather to be more unstable at this time of year. In fact, it is great news, as drought continues to affect many regions, and all hopes are pinned on spring.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The forecast will need to be specified in the coming days

Meteocat talks about anomalies in this type of forecast, and it is not surprising. The weather can change a lot in just a few hours, so the next updates will need to be followed closely. Therefore, the evolution of the maps in the coming hours will need to be closely monitored.

Additionally, the weather tomorrow is not the same as at the end of the week, because the forecast may undergo some changes. In any case, it seems that we will have less cold but more precipitation in Catalonia.