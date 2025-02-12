'It's Not Impossible...': Francesc Mauri Issues a Warning About Today's Heavy Rain

Francesc Mauri was in charge of delivering the weather report for Catalonia on TV3 today. The expert weatherman started by talking about the rains that will affect Catalonia this Wednesday. The precipitation has been taking over the map since the early hours of the day.

The front, Francesc Mauri explained, is coming from the western part of Catalonia. Hence, the eastern part of the territory might have woken up to mostly clear skies. The moon was what caught the attention of everyone who opened the blinds and looked at the horizon.

The same hasn't happened in areas of Lleida, Les Terres de l'Ebre, Camp de Tarragona, and the interior. In these regions as a whole, the rains have been the usual dynamic since the early morning. The showers have arrived and will continue with varying intensity; in fact, "some stormy core isn't impossible."

| Europa Press, Getty Images

Francesc Mauri Talks About the Evolution of the Rains

Although not all of Catalonia woke up wet, it will end up being so throughout the day. It is expected that the clouds will move eastward and cover the entire map. Likewise, the rains will reach the Balearic Islands, where they will add to Catalonia's rainy day.

Meanwhile, Francesc Mauri has warned that these rains could turn into snow at the highest altitudes. However, it won't be until above 5,249 ft. (1,600 meters) that the possibility of snowfall can be considered. Precisely these high mountain areas are the only ones that have woken up with temperatures close to freezing.

In the rest of the country, temperatures have been quite mild. They will continue to be so throughout the day. In this regard, places like Tarragona could reach 59°F (15°C), so the rains won't cause the mercury to drop.

| Europa Press

A Rain That Will Leave Quickly

Given the intensity with which it has been raining since the early morning in some regions, it seems like it will last a long time. But nothing could be further from the truth. Francesc Mauri himself has assured that within a matter of hours, the rainy front hitting Catalonia can be bid farewell.

"Goodbye to the front," the meteorologist added. So those who enjoy jumping in puddles can make the most of all the hours on Wednesday, because by Thursday the best part will already be over. Even so, the instability will continue to be marked by clouds and irregular temperatures throughout the country.