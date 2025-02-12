New and Unexpected Twist with the Black Devil Fish That Went Viral: 'What a Disappointment'

A rare sighting off the coast of Tenerife left many speechless a few days ago. Just 1.24 miles (2 kilometers) from the coast of Playa San Juan, the NGO Condrik Tenerife captured a black devil fish on video. It is a deep-sea fish known for its terrifying appearance.

The most surprising aspect of this discovery was that this animal usually swims in waters thousands of feet deep. However, at the time of its sighting, it was swimming in broad daylight and near the surface. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, left everyone astonished but also opened a door to demystifying this feared animal.

In the footage, the fish appeared much larger than it actually is, which enhanced its monstrous appearance. For those unfamiliar with marine fauna, this fish is generally associated with the famous movie Finding Nemo. In this children's film, it is depicted as a fearsome predator chasing the protagonists.

| X, @nosoysoffi

A Fish With a Peculiar Story Behind

However, in reality, the story is quite different. It is a fish of rather modest dimensions. Although its appearance is terrifying, it mostly measures between 7.87 and 11.81 inches (20 and 30 centimeters), with some females reaching up to 19.69 inches (50 centimeters).

This size difference has caused a mix of bewilderment and disappointment among those who expected the sighting to reveal a much larger creature. Unfortunately, the black devil fish filmed by the NGO did not survive the sighting. After being followed by experts, the animal appeared injured and died shortly after.

The Condrik team collected it to study and gather more information about this enigmatic species. The fact that a specimen was captured so close to the surface is an unusual finding. In most cases, only larvae or dead individuals of this deep-sea species had been found.

| TikTok, @tinybananalulu

More Curiosities About the Deep-Sea Black Fish

Besides its rare presence in shallow waters, one of the most surprising characteristics of this fish is the reproductive sacrifice of the males. Due to their size, males can't survive on their own and attach to the female, atrophying their organs until they become a reservoir of sperm. This way, they ensure the reproduction of the species in the dark depths of the ocean.

This sighting, beyond its initial impact, has left many with a sense of disappointment. All because the creature, which once inspired so much fear, now only generates a mix of fascination and curiosity. Undoubtedly, it has served to confirm that appearances can be deceiving.