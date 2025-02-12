Cold Water for Catalonia: The Drastic Change That Could Surprise Many

The weather has been quite unstable this February. It has rained, snowed, been windy, and very cold; but we have also had mild and sunny days. Despite everything, winter lovers most desire cold weather, and this could happen in the coming days.

At least this is what some forecasts suggest, indicating the possible arrival of polar air in Europe. Right now, the lowest temperatures are concentrated, as usual, in the Nordic countries. But an unusual movement of air masses could cause a sharp drop in temperatures further south.

For now, once again, the only certainty is uncertainty. It does seem that much of Europe could be immersed in a cold wave, but the extent in Catalonia can't be known. In any case, experts are already warning and announcing that we could have surprises.

| Europa Press, Grafinka, mezuna de dzul kifli's Images, en.e-noticies.cat

A Radical Weather Change in the Middle of February

This week hasn't been entirely cold, as temperatures have remained relatively mild. However, in the coming hours, things will change, with a drop in temperatures. Nevertheless, the most drastic change is not expected for Thursday, but much later.

Meteorologists explain that, by the weekend, the drop in temperatures could already be much more pronounced. This situation will be noticeable, initially, in much of Europe. The peninsula could be somewhat on the sidelines, but it remains to be seen if Catalonia will also end up receiving this cold air.

Some experts, in fact, see it as possible and urge people to be prepared. On the other hand, other models indicate that the Catalan territory would remain outside this episode, which will indeed hit the Old Continent. Thus, it will be necessary to follow the evolution of the maps, which will gradually approach the accuracy of possible changes.

| Europa Press, Latino Life, en.e-noticies.cat

A Winter in Which It Hasn't Snowed as Much as It Should

As the days progress, it could be known more precisely what temperatures we will have in Catalonia. What is clear is that the weekend could bring some surprises to winter weather lovers. If it finally happens, the happiest will be in the mountain areas, as it will help preserve the snow that has fallen in recent weeks.

Snow that remains insufficient to mitigate the effects of the drought. If we end up saying farewell to winter without a good storm of rain and snow, it is very likely that we will have a hard time in summer. Many experts are already warning about the lack of snow in the Pyrenees because, remember, that white blanket means water for the rest of the year.