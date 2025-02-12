Watch Out This Afternoon: Last-Minute Warning About Snowfall and Rain in Catalonia

Catalonia woke up this Wednesday with clouds and even rain in many regions. All of this is due to the arrival of instability that will be brief but intense in some areas. The showers, which have already started early in the south and west, will progress throughout the day.

However, it will be necessary to wait until the afternoon to see how these precipitations intensify. Meteorologists have warned that the showers will move eastward and increase in strength. At least that's what the forecast indicates, which predicts significant accumulations of rain and even snow.

As we mentioned, it seems that the worst part is expected after midday. The clouds will gain ground and prepare to unleash with force in parts of the central coast. The showers will turn into storms and accumulate good levels of water.

| Europa Press

Snow Adds to Wednesday's Instability

As if the rain weren't enough, snow also dares to make an appearance. It will do so from 5,249 ft. (1,600 meters) of altitude, thus continuing the trend from the weekend. With all this forecast, it is clear that Wednesday has arrived midweek with unstable and wet weather.

Although in many parts of Catalonia today it is difficult to see the light, the truth is that the showers won't last too long. Experts predict that as the night progresses, the clouds will disperse. There will barely be some patches of clouds early on a much calmer Thursday morning.

However, after the storm, calm doesn't always follow. This time, what will come is wind and cold. In the northeastern part of the region, the tramontane will be activated, and in the west and south, the mistral.

| Europa Press

February's Weather Keeps Surprising

Temperatures will also drop, changing the dynamics of this Wednesday. Despite the rain and showers, the mercury hasn't dropped too much. However, once the clouds clear, a full winter thermal sensation will arrive.

With this forecast, it is confirmed that February is being quite an unstable month. It's no secret that there are sunny days with mild temperatures, but also rainy and cool days. It will be necessary to closely follow the upcoming weather forecasts to see what other surprises are in store for us.