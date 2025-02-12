Cold Shower from Roberto Brasero to More Than Half of Spain: 'It's Here to Stay'

This Wednesday, instability will continue to dominate the weather in much of the peninsula, warns Roberto Brasero. All of this is due to the clouds moving across the peninsula, bringing rain in their path. In fact, it rained in the center throughout the early morning, later spreading to Aragón or Catalonia.

In the afternoon showers could intensify, even with some storms or downpours. In this regard, Roberto Brasero has pointed out that the areas where this is most likely to occur are Valencia and the Balearic Islands. In the latter community, there is even the possibility of seeing some localized hail.

Roberto Brasero Confirms That Snow Will Continue to Fall

Meanwhile, snow will continue to fall in the mountains of the eastern half from 4,921 ft. (1,500 meters). The snow level could even drop temporarily in some higher altitude areas. As the instability progresses, calm will begin to prevail in the center of the peninsula, where the skies will clear.

In the west, where today the rains are abundant, a respite is expected. The exception will be in the west of Galicia, where some drops could still fall. The Canary Islands will remain unaffected by this situation, with stable weather.

A Real Cold Shower from Roberto Brasero

From Thursday, however, Roberto Brasero warns of the return of the anticyclone. High pressure will once again prevail, bringing with it a general stabilization of the weather. However, during the early hours of the day, abundant cloudiness will still remain in the Balearic Islands and the northern Mediterranean coast.

There, the meteorologist doesn't rule out some locally intense rains and the possibility of storms. However, as the morning progresses, the sky will clear, and the situation will completely calm down. In the rest of the country, the sun will gradually break through.

The anticyclone will prevail, and according to Roberto Brasero, "it seems that it is coming to stay again." This news is not well received by those who were expecting more rain at this time of year. Let's remember that the lack of precipitation remains a concern in many communities.

Temperatures Will Gradually Rise

Although on Wednesday temperatures will drop after the front passes, especially in the north and center, they will recover on Thursday. Maximum temperatures will rise in the interior of the peninsula. Moreover, in the southeast and the Canary Islands, they will continue to exceed 71.6°F (22°C) in the shade.

On Friday, a new front will brush the northwest of the peninsula, bringing precipitation to Galicia and the Cantabrian region, but without affecting the rest of the country. High pressure will ensure that the skies remain mostly clear, keeping clouds and rain at bay.