'At Least...': Cold Water Shower from Meteocat for All of Catalonia These Days

Meteocat has announced what many won't like. Since we are in winter, many people want it to be cold and for snow to fall. Of course, there are always exceptions, as many others are very happy if temperatures remain mild.

Precisely these will be the ones who will be in luck over the next few days. Meteocat maps confirm that the anticyclonic situation will extend in Catalonia for a few days. This translates into stable weather, no precipitation, and more sun.

| en.e-noticies.cat, StockSnap

"The ridge will prevail at least until next week, favoring more stable weather," they assure from Meteocat. All this will result in days with no significant rain and with thermometers without too much fluctuation. So far, it seems that Sunday and Monday will be the two best days of this anticyclone.

Meteocat Advances the Weather for the Coming Days

Catalonia will have a calm Saturday, although with a lot of cloud presence. Especially in the southwest quadrant, specifically in Tarragona and Les Terres de l'Ebre. At this point, experts like Francesc Mauri have assured that it won't rain, even so, others point to the possibility of some showers appearing.

Be that as it may, the truth is that those drops won't dominate the weekend's weather attention. Much less on Sunday, when the skies dare to clear up a bit more. The last day of the week will be even calmer and clearer, perfect for enjoying nature outdoors.

Looking ahead to the beginning of next week, it seems that the situation won't change much. In this sense, from Meteocat, they even raise the thermometer forecast a bit more. So on Monday, there will be good weather, sun, and you can be outside without the risk of freezing.

| Europa Press

Rains Will Have to Wait a Bit

Many are hoping for rain and snow. It would undoubtedly be ideal at a time of year when it's necessary for reservoirs to fill up well ahead of summer. But it seems that the map predictions go in another direction.

Precipitation will eventually arrive, but not yet. We will have to wait a little longer in general to welcome the rains again. At the end of the month, rainy episodes could appear again, although it's better to prevent and wait for new map updates to confirm.