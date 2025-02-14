'On Saturday...': Francesc Mauri Warns of What Will Happen in Much of Catalonia

Francesc Mauri has once again shared his weather forecast with his followers. With the weekend just around the corner, many people want to know what will happen in the coming days. The truth is that Mauri has brought good news, at least for most of the Catalan regions.

The forecast for the next few hours indicates, according to the TV3 meteorologist, that clouds will be abundant. It's not that rain is expected, because the weather will generally be quite dry. However, it is true that the sun won't shine with all its strength, especially on Saturday, when a few drops can't be ruled out.

Despite everything, the truth is that the thermal sensation will be quite mild, at least for this time of year. Snowfalls or precipitation are not expected, so it's time to go out and enjoy the sun. A sun that, as the meteorologist has already warned, won't completely dominate the scene.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Francesc Mauri Points Out the Regions Where Clouds Will Be Densest

An example will be what happens on the southern coast of Catalonia. The Tarragona area, the Costa Daurada, will be where the thickest cloud banks can be found. Likewise, this cloudiness could at some point move to Les Terres de l'Ebre.

In any case, Francesc Mauri has issued a warning for those who are already tired of the rain. Despite the many clouds, they are not expected to bring any precipitation. He himself has said that "those clouds won't bring weak or active disturbances by any means."

Once again, it is confirmed that this new February weekend arrives a bit calmer than the others. All this after a tumultuous week and a rather eventful previous one. Now it's time to settle the snow that fell in previous days and let the forests breathe calmly after the water received.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The Clouds Won't Prevent Temperatures from Rising

Many might think or deduce that if there are clouds, it will be cold. Well, considering that we are in the middle of winter and the month of February, the truth is that the cold will be kept at bay. At least that's what Francesc Mauri has confirmed.

This time, the expert has predicted that the mercury could rise, giving the sensation of the desired good weather. So both Saturday and Sunday will be the time to go out and eat in the sun and enjoy good temperatures. Umbrellas, later on, there will be time to take them out again.