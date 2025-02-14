Radical Turn in Spain: Roberto Brasero Makes Clear What Will Happen This Weekend

The weather in Spain has been fluctuating between cold and rainy days and more stable and mild ones. In recent days, temperatures have been low in the early hours, but the afternoons have shown a milder character. However, this Friday will mark a notable change, with a drastic shift that we will notice in almost all of Spain.

According to Roberto Brasero, this Friday "frosts will be limited to areas of the Pyrenees and mountain points in the northern half." Meanwhile, in the rest of the country, the day will start with more pleasant temperatures. In the early hours, we have had fog in Castilla y León and Extremadura, as well as clouds and some drops in Galicia and the Cantabrian region.

The First Change Arrives on Saturday, Warns Roberto Brasero

Saturday will bring a change in the atmosphere, with more clouds in the western peninsula and the possibility of some rain in the Canary Islands. Roberto Brasero warns that "wind gusts will be strong in Galicia and the Canary archipelago." In the east of the peninsula, humid winds from the Mediterranean may generate cloudiness in Catalonia, Castellón, and the Balearic Islands.

Despite this increase in cloudiness, in most of Spain, the weather will remain stable. Temperatures will not undergo significant changes either; with a typical atmosphere of anticyclonic days. Only on the Mediterranean coast will there be a slight decrease in maximum values due to the humidity from the east.

Small Differences Starting Sunday

Sunday presents some uncertainty in the forecast, although Roberto Brasero has made some clarifications. Specifically, the front that will enter through Galicia on Saturday "could bring some light rain." Besides the Galician community, these precipitations could reach the west of Castilla y León, the north of Extremadura, and areas of the Central system.

However, this front will lose intensity as it moves eastward. That is, the rains will be brief and will not extend to other areas of the peninsula. In the rest of the country and the Balearic Islands, although the skies will become overcast, no significant precipitation is expected, and the Canary Islands will also see an improvement.

Temperatures will remain unusually mild for this time of year, with highs of up to 75°F (24°C) in Murcia. In short, Roberto Brasero acknowledges, "what will stand out the most will be precisely the absence of cold." It would not be surprising if we end up bidding farewell to winter without experiencing a true cold wave.