AEMET gets ahead of Meteocat and drops a bomb about the cold and the rain

February has arrived with a desire to change the weather in Catalonia. Far from bringing stability, sun, and higher temperatures, what seems to happen is quite the opposite. At least that's what has been forecasted by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), where they are already warning about the weekend weather.

The experts at AEMET have gotten ahead of Meteocat with a very promising forecast. AEMET points out that the upcoming weekend will be quite eventful in Catalonia. Precipitation will take center stage and will alternate with snowfalls and cold.

In short, the forecast confirms that the new month has arrived with an unstable outlook. At least for the first few weeks, during which instability will be a constant. February has arrived to show that winter is far from over.

| Europa Press

AEMET warns of more rain and cold in the peninsula

Catalonia won't be the only part of the country affected by the storm that will arrive by the weekend. In fact, they have anticipated that there will be "probable precipitation in the far north of the peninsula." They also add that it will rain on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands, including Catalonia.

"In the northeastern part of the peninsula, the precipitation could be snow at low altitudes," they assert. That is, the Pyrenees could once again be covered with new layers of snow. All of these will accumulate on those that have already fallen in recent days, especially in the westernmost part.

This way, the arrival of a new cold front that will freeze the country by the end of the week is confirmed. The countries in central Europe will be the most affected, although it will also be felt in Catalonia. Temperatures will drop, and the atmosphere will be of full winter.

| Europa Press

Colder than normal temperatures

The arrival of this cold in the region won't be anecdotal but rather powerful and significant. That's why AEMET has warned that it is expected to be "a colder than normal week." So even though it will be sunny until the rains arrive, this won't prevent the mercury from dropping.

Catalonia will record low temperatures in the northernmost areas, the interior, and Ponent. Even so, the drop will be noticeable throughout the country, especially early in the morning. Everyone should continue to bundle up and enjoy the weather appropriate for this time of year.