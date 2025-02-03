Confirmed: Meteorologists indicate the day when the weather will change in Catalonia

Catalonia starts a new week and also a new month, with February having entered two days ago with a bang. It's done so with weather very similar to the second half of January: calm and uneventful. Despite this, experts have already warned that the weather will change in a few days.

Specifically, the first signs of change are expected to appear at the end of the week. It will be Thursday when a new cold front enters, causing the thermometers to drop a bit more. It will be like this because starting this Monday, anticyclonic days begin.

That means two things: fog in the interior and sun in the rest of the country. However, the cold will be the common denominator in almost all Catalan regions. The mornings will be freezing, and during the rest of the day, temperatures will remain frigid.

| Europa Press, Getty Images

The weather foresees a new change in a few days

The anticyclone will remain active in Catalonia until Thursday. "From here, we open the door to a weather change with a drop in temperature," they state. They also add that "there will be the possibility of some precipitation."

Precipitations will appear after saying farewell to an anticyclone that is also characterized by being dry. The weather will be cold at the beginning of the week, but without heavy clouds in the short term. Hence, there will be a respite after a weekend of intermittent rains.

The weather change at the end of the week will be brought by a Scandinavian front. So the drop in temperatures will not only continue but will intensify as the days go by. This way, it is confirmed that February has arrived with a desire and intent to show that winter is here to stay for a while.

| Europa Press

The weather change that many are waiting for

Many are waiting for the end of winter. Without a doubt, it is a season that sometimes seems endless, especially due to its harshness. There are still weeks of cold and winter weather in its full splendor.

However, the most observant haven'ticed that the days are already starting to lengthen. In some places, there is still sunlight around six in the evening. So, although winter weather has a long way to go, it is starting to wink at spring lovers.