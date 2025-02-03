Happiness arrives in Catalonia: the day the cold and snow return to many areas

February promises to bring many changes with the weather in Catalonia. In fact, in recent days we have already experienced some instability and especially a lot of cold, with full winter temperatures. Everything seems to indicate that this is just the beginning.

At least that's what various experts confirm, warning of the arrival of a new significant weather change. All of this comes with a front, which will be joined by cold that will freeze many regions. The harshest part of the cold episode will arrive starting Friday, leaving a weekend forecast of below-zero temperatures.

The situation in Catalonia will start to get "interesting" from Friday. It will be then when "a cold mass from Eastern Europe could arrive with the possibility of some precipitation." This means that beyond the cold, snowfalls will also reappear to further worsen the situation.

| Europa Press, Getty Images

A week of low temperatures in Catalonia

The intense cold will arrive at the end of the week, but that doesn't mean the rest of the days will be mild. The sun will shine in much of the country, except in the west and parts of the interior due to the anticyclone. But the cold will be equally intense, especially at the beginning and end of the day.

In this regard, Lérida has already woken up this Monday morning below zero and with fog that has intensified the thermal sensation. This situation translates into the absence of rain and clear skies in coastal areas and the north of the country. Although the cold will be common throughout the region during the week.

However, if you wait for the weekend to spend more time outdoors and enjoy milder weather, you're mistaken. Starting Friday, the cold will be more intense, and temperatures will drop significantly. It is worth noting that the worst part of this front will affect the northernmost countries of Europe.

| Europa Press, Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat

We must closely monitor the upcoming forecasts

"The Scandinavian high pressures, with a very cold retrograde entry, will mainly affect the European continent," experts explain. In this regard, they add that "in Catalonia, it could affect us directly or not, but certainly with a clear drop in temperatures." So, given this scenario, we must closely monitor its evolution to know to what extent it affects Catalonia.

Everything seems to be good news for lovers of cold and winter. A winter that is being intense and long for many, but necessary for an increasingly close spring. For now, there's still a lot of cold ahead, so everyone should bundle up inside and outside the house.