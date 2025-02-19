180-Degree Turn at Orange: Many Are Already Breathing a Sigh of Relief and Preparing for Anything

In recent months, cyber scams have grown alarmingly. Phone users, including Orange customers, are not exempt from being victims of this type of crime. Concern is increasing, as cybercriminals resort to increasingly sophisticated methods to steal data and access private accounts.

In this case, the orange operator has decided to take a step forward in protecting its customers' digital security. Thanks to a new Device Management tool, users of this company can breathe a sigh of relief.

They will now know that their data will be more protected than ever.

| Getty Images, Europa Press

What the New Orange Functionality Consists Of

Orange has launched an innovative functionality that allows its customers to identify the devices from which their personal area is accessed. This tool is a great improvement in the fight against fraud. It provides a notification system that alerts users if someone tries to log into their account from a new or suspicious device.

This way, customers will receive a notification through one of the most common means. Whether it's email, WhatsApp, or SMS. Thus, they can act quickly if any unauthorized access attempt is detected.

This new security measure is a great advance for all those who have been victims of cyber fraud or fear being so in the future. Device Management allows detecting and blocking suspicious access before any potential damage occurs.

Protection Against Fraud and Data Theft

Phone scams and digital fraud are the order of the day. Many times, cybercriminals manage to deceive users by requesting sensitive information. Whether it's photos of their ID or passwords to their accounts.

| Billion Photos, PixaBay

This type of deception can pose a threat to both customers and the company itself. In this regard, Orange not only ensures the security of its customers but also the protection of its own resources. Unauthorized access could expose sensitive data and compromise its systems.

With this system, a further step is taken in the defense against fraud, reinforcing the digital security of all.

The Trust of Orange Customers

This effort to improve digital security has not gone unnoticed among users. Many Orange customers have expressed their relief upon learning of the implementation of this tool. They can now have the peace of mind that their data is more secure than ever.

In a context where scam attempts are increasingly present, having an advanced protection system is essential. From Orange, they explain that these types of measures not only serve to prevent unauthorized access. They also reinforce users' trust, ensuring that their personal data is safe.