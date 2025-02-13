Electricity Price Today, Friday, February 14, by Hour

The average electricity price for this Friday, February 14, 2025, is 121.07 euros per megawatt hour (MW/h). Compared to the average price on Thursday, we are talking about a small decrease of 9.91 euros. Let's remember that, on February 13, the average electricity rate was 130.98 euros per MW/h.

A small relief for consumers, who will be able to enjoy slightly more economical rates this Friday. However, the drop in electricity prices is not so evident in the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE). In its most expensive range, the MW/h will even exceed 200 euros, a very high price.

Electricity Price Today, Friday, February 14, 2025, Hour by Hour

Despite everything, we can find some much more affordable rates. In the cheapest range of the entire Friday, the MW/h will have a much more economical price than in previous days. Additionally, we find a wide range in the afternoon where rates will remain relatively cheap.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Thus, from 12:00 to 13:00, the price of the MW/h will be 60.3 euros, although from 13:00 to 14:00 it will rise to 65 euros per MW/h. The cheapest price of the day is found during two hours, from 14:00 to 16:00, when the MW/h will cost 55 euros. Finally, from 16:00 to 17:00, the megawatt hour (MW/h) will again have a price of 65 euros.

12:00 - 13:00: 60.3 €/MWh.

13:00 - 14:00: 65 €/MWh.

14:00 - 16:00: 55 €/MWh.

16:00 - 17:00: 65 €/MWh.

When Will Electricity Be Most Expensive on Friday?

Regarding high rates, it should be noted that from 06:00 to 07:00 and from 09:00 to 10:00, the cost of the MW/h will be 131.21 euros. Between 07:00 and 08:00, the price will be 158.73 euros per MW/h. Finally, from 08:00 to 09:00, the MW/h will cost 189.79 euros.

08:00 - 09:00: 189.79 €/MWh.

18:00 - 19:00: 169.84 €/MWh.

19:00 - 20:00: 201.66 €/MWh.

20:00 - 21:00: 183.55 €/MWh.

In the second half of the day, from 19:00 to 20:00, we find the most expensive price of the entire day: 201.66 euros per MW/h. From 20:00 to 21:00, the price of the MW/h will be set at 183.55 euros. Finally, between 21:00 and 22:00, the MW/h will cost 160.06 euros.