Goodbye Movistar: Customers Can't Stand the Situation Anymore and Are Going to Act Today

Movistar is facing a growing wave of complaints from its customers. The reason for the dissatisfaction is a technical problem that has affected numerous users of its fiber optic network.

Since February 2, many customers of both Movistar and O2 have noticed problems accessing certain websites. This incident has left thousands of people unable to enjoy essential services on the Internet.

Users have begun to experience blocks in accessing websites hosted on Cloudflare's servers. The operator has denied that there is any intentional blocking.

However, users have observed that the situation seems to align with the schedules of LaLiga matches. The blocks coincided with these times, and many confirmed that access to the pages was restored once the matches ended.

This has led to widespread speculation about possible censorship related to LaLiga's fight against piracy. The sports organization recently pointed to platforms like Cloudflare, VPNs, and Google for facilitating access to illegal content.

This has raised great controversy among Movistar users. They don't understand why the operator blocks access to thousands of legitimate websites that rely on Cloudflare for their infrastructure.

Movistar customers, especially those using fiber optic services, have begun to express their discontent more firmly. Many consider that the operator's stance severely affects their Internet experience. Moreover, the impact has not only affected individuals but also businesses that depend on platforms hosted on Cloudflare to operate their digital services.

This massive website blocking has left many companies without access to their digital platforms, resulting in significant economic losses and great frustration among business owners.

In this context, several users have announced their intention to leave Movistar if this problem persists. Some online store owners have even threatened to take the operator to court if the situation is not solved.

Although the company has stated that there is no type of website blocking, the reality is that complaints continue to grow. Users feel increasingly frustrated, and some are even considering switching fiber optic providers. They confirm that they will seek alternatives that offer them an experience without interruptions or blocks.