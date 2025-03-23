Zubimendi, Ruled Out, a Top Reinforcement Arrives at Barça: 'It's the Best Possible News'

Marc Bernal is poised to become Barça's great solution for the defensive midfield as his recovery is progressing better than expected and he is already preparing his return to the field. This news completely changes the club's plans in the market.

Barça Still Can't Find Busquets's Successor

Since Sergio Busquets left for the MLS, the club hasn't found his natural heir. Several players have passed through the position without managing to establish themselves. The void in the pivot has been one of the major problems in recent seasons.

That's why the name of Martín Zubimendi has gained traction in Barça's offices. The Real Sociedad player fits perfectly with what Hansi Flick is looking for. He has defensive capability, tactical intelligence, and great ball distribution.

Zubimendi Has an Ideal Profile, But a Very High Price

Flick sees Zubimendi as a modern midfielder, capable of controlling the tempo and providing balance. However, his signing has become a very complicated operation since his release clause is 60M euros and Real doesn't intend to negotiate. Therefore, Barça has started to look internally, and the improvement of the Dutchman De Jong and the good level of Casadó seemed to be more than sufficient solutions.

Marc Bernal Speeds Up His Recovery with Barça

But now a third key piece has emerged: a 16-year-old midfielder has surprised the doctors with his rapid progress. After months out, Marc Bernal is already on the field and working alone. The goal is for him to join the group soon and complete his preparation.

Hansi Flick is delighted with his profile and has already requested him for the next season. The German coach sees in him a player with a great future in the first team. His talent, physique, and game reading make him ideal for Barça's style.

Barça Closes the Door on Zubimendi

With Bernal ready to return and under contract until 2026, Barça is taking it easy. There won't be a signing of Zubimendi this summer if things continue like this. Confidence in the youth academy is once again the great bet of the sports management.

Additionally, the club has already secured Marc Bernal with a 500M euro clause. It's a clear sign of what they think about his projection. Barça saves a great investment and gains a pivot with Barça DNA.