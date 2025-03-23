Goodbye Barça, Unexpected: The New Sergio Busquets Leaves Flick Hanging, Heads to Qatar

Sergio Busquets's figure has marked the most glorious era of Barça in terms of gameplay and titles won. Sergio Busquets has become a legend at Barça, spending 15 seasons at the elite level, leaving a huge legacy behind. Under Guardiola's guidance, Busquets rose to the first team, and since his debut in the 2008 season against Racing Santander, he never left the starting line-up.

He formed alongside Xavi and Iniesta in one of the best midfields of all time and excelled until he became one of the best midfielders in soccer history. Busquets was characterized by his perfect positioning, which made him a great ball recoverer. His exquisite ball handling and his ability to start plays from the back made the most complicated actions easy.

Since his departure, Barça has not yet found the footballer who can fully replace him. Several players like Oriol Romeu, Gündogan, or even Frenkie De Jong have tried without much success. Barça has high hopes for the two academy players, Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal, who have burst onto the scene with strength.

Hansi Flick has placed his trust in the two young talents from La Masia, and the gamble is paying off. However, La Masia may soon lose one of its great talents considered the natural successor to Sergio Busquets. We are talking about Pau Prim, the talented reserve player, who is determined not to renew and head to Qatar, enticed by a large financial offer from Al Sadd.

Pau Prim Close to Signing with Al Sadd

Qatar could leave Barça without another of its gems shining in La Masia; the midfielder is in advanced negotiations to join the Qatari team. His contract with Barça ends at the end of the season, and he has refused to renew due to a lack of opportunities in the first team. Despite his bright future and his similarities in play to Sergio Busquets, Flick has not deemed it appropriate to give opportunities to the young academy player.

Pau Prim may have grown tired and would be willing to take the step of leaving Barça and accepting a lucrative offer from Qatar. The 19-year-old midfielder, with no options in the first team, is clear about his departure from the club next summer. The agreement with the Qatari club is close to being officially finalized soon.

Al Sadd Was Close to Signing Pau Prim in January

The Qatari team's interest in the reserve '6' is not new; they were about to sign him in the last winter market. However, there was no agreement between the parties, and the one who ended up leaving was Unai Hernández, heading to Saudi Arabia. Barça thus lost another promising player from its prolific academy.

Al Sadd's proposal is considered irresistible by Pau Prim, who has halted any possibility of renewal with Barça. Other teams from Saudi Arabia and some Belgian team have also shown interest in Pau Prim. However, the most persistent in their interest has been Al Sadd, and Pau Prim has no doubts about where his destination will be in the coming seasons.