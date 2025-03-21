Social Media Erupt Over Raphinha's Gesture to Vinícius Júnior in Brazil: 'Is This a Joke?'

Brazil Surpassed Colombia thanks to a goal by Vinícius Júnior in stoppage time, but the match between Brazilians and Colombians was highlighted by a completely non-sporting image. The gesture in question, led by Raphinha, has filled social media with comments and criticisms, and many soccer fans value the role of the Barça player.

Everything took place in the 100th minute of the match, when Vinícius Júnior was substituted and decided to dawdle and waste time excessively. Upon seeing his number on the fourth official's board, Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid star, began to waste time, a behavior that both Raphinha and Matheus Cunha reproached him for. Raphinha's gesture, the current captain and number 10 of the Brazilian national team, quickly went viral on social media, which once again criticized the Madrid player.

The time-wasting by the '7' of the canarinha did not please Raphinha, a player from Barça, as he knew that if he received a yellow card, the winger would not play against Argentina. To avoid more drama and problems, the Barça star approached Vinícius Júnior to force him to hurry up to leave the field, something that many fans have radically applauded. Vinícius Júnior, meanwhile, was once again criticized, as he proved unable to behave despite Brazil's victory against Colombia thanks to his goal in stoppage time.

Social Media Ablaze with Raphinha's Gesture to Vinícius Júnior in Brazil: "Is It a Joke?"

Vinícius Júnior, the author of the winning goal against Colombia in the South American qualifiers, stated that Brazil deserved the three points at the Garrincha for "all the work done". Despite his goal, Vinícius Júnior was once again the subject of all kinds of mockery, as many fans consider him to still be immature and unprofessional on the field.

The positive side of the story went to Raphinha, leader of Brazil and a key player in Flick's Barça, who had the character and courage to correct Vini. Vinícius Júnior also acknowledged that his teammates had to get him off the field so that he wouldn't receive a yellow card and miss the next match against the Argentina national team.

"Yes, I was warned, it's just that in the qualifying matches it's always complicated, it's just two cards. One makes a foul and is already warned, and I couldn't miss the next match", assured the Real Madrid footballer, who will indeed be able to play against Argentina this week.