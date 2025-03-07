Vitor Roque Prepares the Surprise of the Century, His Intention Shocks Barça: 'I'm Going to...'

Vitor Roque is only 20 years old, but he has already had time to play in Europe and return to Brazil after a brief and unsuccessful stint at Barça and Betis. His time at Camp Nou was not as expected, and his loan at Benito Villamarín has also not been fruitful. That's why Palmeiras, seeing the TOP potential he still holds in his boots, has decided to pay 25M to secure his signing.

Vitor Roque arrived at Barça with high expectations, but his performance did not even come close to the expected level. Under Xavi Hernández's direction, opportunities were limited in the past 23/24, and after the current preseason, Hansi Flick opted to activate his loan to Betis. In Seville, despite some flashes of quality, Tigrinho has not managed to establish himself with Pellegrini, leading to his transfer to Palmeiras.

| @vitor_roque9

Revealing Statements by André Cury About Vitor Roque's Future

After his move to Palmeiras, André Cury, Vitor Roque's agent, gave an interview on the program "Tu Diràs" of "RAC 1".

Cury acknowledged that Vitor Roque's adaptation to European soccer was complex and that his arrival at Barça in January was not the most suitable for his professional development. He highlighted the player's youth and his return to Brazil as a strategy to mature and return to Europe at 21 or 22 years old.

Moreover, despite his brief and unfruitful stint at Barça, André Cury emphasized that his client holds no grudges against the club. The agent highlighted Tigrinho's calmness and his ability to adapt to different environments. Not only that, but to everyone's surprise, Cury acknowledged Vitor Roque's interest in wearing the FC Barcelona jersey again.

| E-Noticies

Vitor Roque's Return to Barça: Reality or Fiction?

One of Cury's most surprising statements was the possibility of Vitor Roque returning to Barça in the future. The agent assured that the Brazilian forward could return to Barça in a few years, highlighting that when they signed for the Catalan club, they rejected an offer three times larger from Tottenham. A clear indication that Tigrinho's dream is to play at Camp Nou.

However, he also acknowledged that Barça's environment is demanding and that young players need time and calm to adapt and perform at their best. For now, Vitor Roque will have to start proving at Palmeiras that his signing was not a mistake. From here, depending on his performance, Laporta and Deco could consider his return, but the reality is that his desire seems more like an illusion than a reality.