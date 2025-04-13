Xabi Alonso's Situation Gets Complicated, New Coach at Real Madrid: He's Better Than Zidane

Real Madrid's season is being very complicated. Despite having a quality squad, the results aren't the desired ones and Carlo Ancelotti hasn't managed to find the consistency needed to compete at the highest level.

Poor performance in key competitions has put Carlo Ancelotti in the eye of the storm. Although the Italian has a contract until 2026, Real Madrid is seriously considering his dismissal at the end of the season.

Real Madrid's irregular performance has caused increasing pressure on Carlo Ancelotti. Although he has fulfilled during his time at the club, the lack of results in current competitions has been a decisive factor for Florentino Pérez.

In this regard, the club's president would have already made the decision to terminate Ancelotti's contract, which would open the door to a new candidate for the next season.

The Search for Carlo Ancelotti's Replacement

Carlo Ancelotti's departure leaves many doubts about the future of Real Madrid's bench. Xabi Alonso is one of the names most mentioned to replace the Italian.

The former player of the club has done an excellent job as a coach at Bayer Leverkusen and is considered a natural option to take over from Carlo Ancelotti. However, Xabi Alonso hasn't yet defined his future in Germany and could miss the opportunity if the decision is made soon.

Amid this uncertainty, Florentino Pérez has also considered other options and one of the most striking is the possibility of signing Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman, who has already managed to lift several Champions Leagues as Real Madrid's coach, is a beloved figure at the club and remains a viable option.

Although Zidane has been away from the benches since 2021, his name remains a reference in world soccer to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Jürgen Klopp, the Surprise Option for Real Madrid

However, in recent hours another name has emerged strongly: Jürgen Klopp. The former Liverpool coach, currently director of soccer at Red Bull, has been linked to Real Madrid.

Although Klopp had previously stated that he had no intention of returning to the benches, a call from the white club could completely change his outlook.

The German has made it clear that he isn't closed to new opportunities and Real Madrid could be the ideal destination for him.

The Future of Real Madrid's Bench in the Air

The future of Carlo Ancelotti and the next Real Madrid coach remain key topics at the club. Although Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane are prominent options, Klopp's surprise could alter Florentino Pérez's plans.

In any case, what seems clear is that Real Madrid will seek to make a significant impact with their new coach, aiming to achieve the goals of the next season.