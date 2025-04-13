Mohamed Salah's Situation Activates a Top Signing at Barça: Joan Laporta Will Pay €60M

Mohamed Salah already has a new contract with Liverpool until June 2027, after a long negotiation period the club announced it last Friday. It was an unexpected renewal considering that everything indicated the Egyptian forward might leave Liverpool this summer. Barça had him on their agenda, the player was free, and Deco was working on his incorporation.

Although it will surely be his last contract with the Reds, Salah will be 36 years old when his new deal expires, the Egyptian is having one of his best seasons. The numbers speak for themselves, 32 goals and 22 assists in 54 matches played. Currently, Salah is just 4 goals away from his most goal-scoring season with Liverpool.

Faced with the impossibility of making this great signing, Barça has changed its target, Joan Laporta doesn't want any other signing to slip away. He is willing to pay 60 million to secure the signing of a top-level winger. The chosen one is once again Nico Williams, who was already a priority target last summer.

Salah's Renewal Speeds Up Another Target at Barça

Hansi Flick has clearly defined his priorities in this upcoming summer market, and Deco is working to make it possible. Strengthening the left wing is a priority for the German coach, and Deco is working with various possibilities. Mohamed Salah has fallen off the list after renewing with Liverpool in the last few hours, and it definitively opens the doors to Nico Williams.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

No one doubts that Nico is a different player, electric and powerful with an enormous dribbling ability. Very few defenders can stop him one-on-one, he is one of those wingers in extinction. Laporta's desire is to unite Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal in the offensive area to form an unstoppable trident.

Nico Williams's Signing

Barça is willing to try again for his signing this coming summer, although the competition will be significant. Other major teams from European leagues are following the Navarrese forward to incorporate him into their squads. Bayern Munich is working in this direction, and German media have even stated that Bayern leads the race for his signing.

The current season is being irregular for the younger Williams, combining great performances with more discreet ones. In the current season, Nico Williams has played a total of 40 matches, having scored 9 goals and provided 7 assists. Barça is determined to sign him, but it remains a mystery what the Navarrese's response will be.