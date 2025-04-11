If Javier Tebas, current president of LaLiga EA Sports, stands out for anything, it's for being revolutionary. Indeed, in these last hours, it has been proven once again: neither Gil Manzano nor Munuera Montero nor Mateu Lahoz, Javier Tebas wants the refereeing system to advance. In fact, the president of the Spanish clubs' association has already contacted the RFEF and the Technical Committee of Referees to advance his proposal.

What does Javier Tebas propose? Well, the president of LaLiga EA Sports proposes revolutionary changes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the backbone. Tebas doesn't want voices like Gil Manzano, Medina Cantalejo, or Munuera Montero to have so much weight in the Spanish refereeing system, so he proposes the introduction of Artificial Intelligence. In this regard, LaLiga EA Sports has already submitted its proposal to the RFEF and the CTA, who must approve or reject the idea of the president, Javier Tebas.

The promotion and relegation system has caused much controversy in Spain, especially following the famous 'Negreira case.' It is for all this that Javier Tebas proposes immediate changes in this system, which, to date, is linked to purely human decisions. Javier Tebas wants this to change and for people to have less prominence: he intends for AI to increase its presence in the refereeing system linked to Spanish LaLiga EA Sports.

Neither Gil Manzano nor Munuera Montero: Tebas Proposes the Arrival of Another Referee to LaLiga

LaLiga intends to incorporate Artificial Intelligence in the field of refereeing. More specifically, it seeks to use AI to monitor the performance of referees during matches and for this to impact their promotions and relegations. This is the main conclusion of the third meeting that took place yesterday at the RFEF headquarters between the clubs and the commission of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

The meeting, chaired by Javier Tebas and Rafael Louzán, was held on the 12th and 26th of last March and was centered around this proposal by Tebas. It will be in the coming weeks when LaLiga has committed to presenting this new tool to the Refereeing Commission. The AI will be present in refereeing, and Tebas wants it to have weight in judging, as objectively as possible, the promotions and relegations of referees.

LaLiga intends that, with the data obtained, an objective refereeing evaluation be made that adds to the one already carried out by the refereeing observer delegate of each match. The AI would collect much more data efficiently and reduce human work, something that would also avoid errors or unsportsmanlike intentions.