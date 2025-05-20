Xabi Alonso will give him a chance: La Fábrica's gem, sixth signing for Madrid

Real Madrid is preparing for a true revolution next season. Carlo Ancelotti, after a glorious era on the Bernabéu bench, will leave his position to coach the Brazil National Team. In his place, Xabi Alonso will return to the club that was once his home.

The Bayer Leverkusen coach will take on the challenge of rebuilding a team that has shown significant cracks. After Barça's superiority this season, the white fans are demanding changes, and Xabi Alonso is already working on it. In fact, he has been doing so for months, analyzing those who will be his players for the coming years.

| Europa Press

The first five signings of Xabi Alonso for Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso has made several requests to improve the squad. In defense, he has requested the addition of Dean Huijsen, a center-back already signed and considered the club's great bet.

Additionally, to strengthen the full-backs, he has also requested the presence of Álvaro Carreras and Alexander-Arnold. With these arrivals, Real Madrid's defense would be significantly closed and reinforced.

With the defense practically solved, Xabi Alonso has set his sights on the team's midfield. Among his priorities are two names: Angelo Stiller and Nico Paz. These two players bring different but complementary characteristics: Stiller stands out for his defensive balance and good ball handling, while Nico Paz for his creativity and arrival from the second line.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The jewel of La Fábrica, sixth signing of Xabi Alonso

In addition to external signings, Xabi Alonso also bets on the youth academy. Gonzalo García, one of the jewels of "La Fábrica," will be part of the first team next season.

The young academy player already had his moment of prominence in the Copa del Rey, leaving good impressions in the match against Leganés. Xabi Alonso considers that Gonzalo García is an essential profile for certain matches, so his promotion is a direct decision of the Basque coach.

Gonzalo García has been the great revelation of the season in La Fábrica. In the Primera Federación, the academy player has scored 25 goals, breaking a historical record for his category. Data that excites Xabi Alonso and will lead to his continuity in the first team.

Gonzalo García joins the cause

This shows that Gonzalo García is ready to make the leap and compete at the highest level with Real Madrid. His incorporation reinforces the club's commitment to the youth academy and to young players with a lot of talent.

With this planning, Real Madrid is preparing to face the next season with a renewed, competitive, and exciting team under the command of Xabi Alonso.