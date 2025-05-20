Juanma Castaño makes it clear who Lamine Yamal's number 1 enemy is: 'You just have to...'

Lamine Yamal is completing a spectacular season with FC Barcelona under Hansi Flick's direction. The "19" debuted in the elite at just 15 years old thanks to Xavi Hernández's trust and has not stopped surprising since then. He is, without a doubt, the brightest gem of La Masia in recent years: since Messi's departure, such a talent with so much impact at Camp Nou hadn't been seen.

Juanma Castaño speaks loud and clear about Lamine Yamal

The latest to surrender to Lamine Yamal's quality has been Juanma Castaño, presenter of El Partidazo on the COPE network. Juanma didn't hesitate to highlight the maturity and level of the young winger after his performance against Villarreal.

| Europa Press

"Lamine Yamal has star qualities. Against Espanyol, I also really liked his qualities. He finished the match without saying anything, neither laughing nor raising his fist, as if saying 'I did what I had to do and that's it'," stated the sports journalist.

His colleague, Paco González, added more praise to the analysis: "What amazes me about Lamine is his football maturity. He almost never makes the wrong choice, he is not inconsistent. It's normal for young players to alternate between good and bad games, but he always shows up when the team is stuck and says 'I'll take the risk'."

Juanma Castaño reveals the great threat to Lamine Yamal

Despite the flood of praise, Juanma Castaño raised an alarm that worries Barça. For the presenter, the only real obstacle in Lamine Yamal's career is injuries. "I think in Lamine's case, you just have to knock on wood for injuries to respect him," he indicated with concern.

Physical condition has been the great enemy of young promises at Barça, recalling the case of Ansu Fati, whose talent was halted by injuries. Therefore, it's crucial for Lamine Yamal to take care of his body to avoid those setbacks and to continue shining in the Barça jersey for many years.

Lamine Yamal is already a rising star, with a talent that fascinates experts and fans. His importance for Barça is indisputable, but his success will also depend on his ability to keep healthy and avoid injuries. The club, the coaching staff, and the player himself are working to protect his physical condition and ensure a bright future in world soccer.