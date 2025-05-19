Barça and Ter Stegen are close to formalizing their split after a season full of shadows and problems. The German goalkeeper of Barça, captain of the first team, has suffered a lot due to injuries and his level is very concerning.

Ter Stegen has been, for years, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but his time has come to an end, according to sources from Barça. After an injured season, Ter Stegen returned with enthusiasm, but his level is low and Barça needs a goalkeeper with many guarantees. Ter Stegen generates many doubts, which is why Barça has informed him that he must find a new team.

His serious injury has kept him off the field throughout the season, which has opened the door to Wojciech Szczesny. The Pole, who has taken the starting position in goal, has shown an impressive level, but his future remains uncertain and he might not renew.

Barça's goalkeeping has been one of the major debates in recent weeks. After Ter Stegen's injury at the beginning of the season, Hansi Flick had to juggle to properly cover the culer goal. Initially, he trusted Iñaki Peña, but quickly signed Szczesny.

The performance of the Polish goalkeeper, who was "retired", has been remarkable, but insufficient for a giant like Barça. Joan Laporta's team eagerly awaited Ter Stegen's return, but the German doesn't inspire confidence and Flick wants to sign the best goalkeeper in the world.

Barça says goodbye to Ter Stegen to sign the best goalkeeper in the world according to Flick

Hansi Flick is a man of clear ideas and he has accepted that his team needs 2 quality adjustments to win the Champions League, Barça's main goal. These adjustments are the goalkeeping and the attack, but the goalkeeper's role has become the priority. With the return of Ter Stegen Barça hoped to close the debate, but his latest performances force reflection in this transfer market.

Barça wants to be very quick and has already met with Hansi Flick and Ter Stegen, who knows that the culer club is preparing his exit. The transfer market is closed, but Barça is in a hurry to reach an agreement with Joan García Pons, goalkeeper of RCD Espanyol.

Joan García has many offers from the Premier League, but Barça knows that if Espanyol is relegated to Segunda, the goalkeeper's clause will be 15M€, a very low amount. García is the best goalkeeper in the world in Flick's eyes and Barça wants to sign him at all costs to say goodbye to Ter Stegen.