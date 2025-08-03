Xabi Alonso takes down a Real Madrid sacred cow: he's no longer untouchable

Xabi Alonso has arrived at Real Madrid with full authority. He can do and undo whatever he deems appropriate in the sporting arena.

This way, it seems there are no longer any untouchables at Real Madrid. Everyone can move from the starting eleven to the bench, and vice versa, without distinction.

This new internal regime has shaken up the white locker room, leaving the less frequent players as the main beneficiaries.

In this regard, players like Brahim, Ceballos, Arda Güler, or even Endrick could become key pieces from one day to the next.

Everything will depend on performance, leaving a clear message in the locker room that whoever is in better form will play. In this sense, merit has become the new selection criterion and that changes everything.

The sacred cows lose their throne

While some gain prominence, others could start to lose it. Names that seemed untouchable are starting to waver. Rodrygo, for example, is no longer a guaranteed starter and Dani Carvajal, the team captain, is also under scrutiny.

This latter case is the most delicate. Before his injury, he was considered the best right-back in the world.

A fast, solid, and experienced player, considered an undisputed starter in the back line. However, since he returned, the feeling hasn't been the same.

In this regard, Xabi Alonso has already made a decision: the starter will be Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman has arrived with strength and the coach fully trusts his quality, vision of play, and offensive contribution.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, the chosen one

The message is clear: Dani Carvajal will have to get used to the bench. This seems to be his usual position from now on under Xabi Alonso. Not out of disrespect, but because Real Madrid has opted for a different approach.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the chosen one, as it seems they believe his adaptation is happening quickly. The footballer has character, talent, and gets along well with the center-backs. His profile fits the play style Xabi Alonso wants to implement in the team.

Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal needs time to recover his form after his complex injury. While that happens, the position already has an owner and the club supports the decision, as they believe it's time to look forward.

This way, the hierarchy has changed in Valdebebas. The armband no longer guarantees minutes and the past doesn't assure anything. In this new Real Madrid, every match is a test and no one is guaranteed a passing grade in advance.

Dani Carvajal has been one of the first to find out. Now he must accept his new role and fight to win it back. For now, the reality is clear: Xabi Alonso doesn't see him as a starter.