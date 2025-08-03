Florentino Pérez wants him to sign, but he'll wait until 2026: he's better than Rodrygo

Florentino Pérez has the complex task of deciding what to do with Rodrygo. The "11" at Real Madrid, who not long ago was considered one of the best wingers in the world, is now going through a delicate moment. The reality is that his performance last season was very inconsistent.

With Xabi Alonso on the bench, the situation doesn't seem to be improving. In the recent Club World Cup, Rodrygo barely got any minutes, even though the coach from Tolosa stated that he was going to be important.

This is a clear sign that he hasn't just lost his starting spot, but his future at the club is seriously in doubt. In this context, it seems that Rodrygo no longer has the influence he used to have and Florentino Pérez is aware of it.

Exit price: 100 million euros

Real Madrid's president is open to a sale. He believes that if a suitable offer arrives, Rodrygo's departure could be positive for all parties. That doesn't mean he's willing to give him away.

In fact, Florentino Pérez has set a clear transfer price: 100 million euros. For now, no club is willing to pay that amount, neither the big clubs in England nor the ambitious projects in Saudi Arabia. Thus, Rodrygo remains in the squad for now, but his status has changed.

| Europa Press

While his future is being solved, the club is already thinking about another key operation. A contract renewal that is causing even more concern in the offices at Santiago Bernabéu.

Vinícius Júnior, the main target

We're talking about Vinícius Júnior. The "7" at Real Madrid still hasn't renewed his contract, which ends in 2027. He is, without a doubt, one of the most important players on the team, but his continuity isn't guaranteed.

Florentino Pérez wants Vinícius to stay for many more years. He believes that he's the best winger in the world, but the Brazilian's demands have complicated negotiations. Specifically, Vinícius Júnior has reportedly asked to earn the same as Kylian Mbappé.

In response to this demand, Real Madrid's president has been clear. He has told Vinícius Júnior that he counts on him, but that he's not willing to accept those financial demands.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

He believes they need to find a balance, since he doesn't want to break the team's salary structure with his contract renewal.

That's why both parties have agreed to wait until 2026, at which point they'll sit down to negotiate again. At that time, there will be one year left on the contract and it will be time to make a final decision.

Thus, it's clear that Real Madrid is looking to the future with two Brazilian wingers in the spotlight.

One who could leave and another who still hasn't renewed. In this sense, Florentino Pérez has a lot to decide and, what is clear, is that time is of the essence.