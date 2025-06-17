Xabi Alonso puts Vinícius Júnior on the spot with his request: 'You have to...'

Xabi Alonso has arrived at Real Madrid with the mission of bringing the team back to the top. In his first days in charge of the club, the differences with his predecessor, Carlo Ancelotti, have become more than evident. Xabi has shown great commitment from the very first minute, actively participating in training sessions and giving clear instructions to the players.

In these first training sessions, we have seen Xabi Alonso calmly talking with Bellingham and Tchouaméni about their positioning on the field. He has also been seen working individually with Rodrygo, giving him very specific instructions. The impression the coach is leaving is excellent, but the most important thing is still missing: putting his game plan into practice on the field and getting the players to execute his plan.

Xabi Alonso sets his rules from the start for Vinícius Júnior

A key point in this process will be getting the best version of Vinícius Júnior back. The Brazilian, who came very close to winning the Ballon d'Or last season, has appeared apathetic and without that characteristic spark.

The team noticed it, especially in his connection with Kylian Mbappé, which was not the desired one. In addition, on the defensive side, Vinícius Júnior left many doubts. With Ancelotti, it was common to see him staying up in attack while his teammates defended, something that must change with Xabi Alonso.

In fact, the new Real Madrid coach has already made it clear to Vinícius Júnior what he expects from him. According to SER, Xabi Alonso has been very direct with Real Madrid's number 7: "You don't have to run like the defenders, but you have to press constantly up front."

This is one of Xabi Alonso's essential rules for all his players, especially for Vinícius Júnior, who must improve in defensive tasks.

Vinícius Júnior is the best, but...

If Vinícius doesn't meet the expectations Xabi Alonso has set for him, the consequences could be severe. No one is safe in this new era beginning at Real Madrid. The competitiveness will be at its highest and the players will have to adapt to the new coach's style.

If Vinícius Júnior doesn't follow Xabi Alonso's instructions, he could find himself relegated to the bench. It's a clear warning and proof of the level of demand the Basque coach wants to impose in the locker room. In this sense, it's clear that Xabi has managed to understand, both as a player and as a coach, what Real Madrid is all about.