Confirmed, historic swap between Barça and AC Milan: 'Rafael Leao in exchange for...'

Rafael Leao, the Portuguese forward for AC Milan, has become Joan Laporta's great obsession for next season. The FC Barcelona president has been following the Portuguese international for years and has even spoken on occasion with his agent, Jorge Mendes, about the transfer figures. However, given the high demands of the Italian team, which was asking for more than €100 million to let their star leave, Laporta decided to forget about that operation.

However, in recent hours, a new scenario has emerged that would allow Joan Laporta to fulfill his dream. AC Milan would be open to closing a swap deal with the Catalan team so Rafael Leao could land at Camp Nou. The Portuguese player has never hidden his sympathy for Barça, and now his transfer could become a reality.

| Europa Press

AC Milan asks for a Barça substitute as a bargaining chip for Rafael Leao

Last summer, Barça tried to sign him, but the Italian club asked for €100 million to let him go. Now, however, AC Milan has considered the possibility of carrying out a swap between Ronald Araújo and Rafael Leao. This is a possibility that favors the Catalan club, considering that the Uruguayan center-back's continuity raises many doubts.

Ronald Araújo hasn't had a good season and has lost his starting role. Hansi Flick prioritizes the duo formed by Iñigo Martínez and Pau Cubarsí, which leaves the Uruguayan with few options. In fact, in January, he was already close to leaving for Juventus, although he ultimately renewed until 2031.

Now, Ronald Araújo's future at Barça hangs by a thread. On one hand, his release clause, set at €65 million, is an invitation for other teams to try to sign him. In addition, AC Milan could trigger his departure, since Joan Laporta would accept a swap for Rafael Leao without hesitation.

Possible swap between Ronald Araújo and Rafael Leao

The Uruguayan center-back, who was undisputed last season under Xavi, has lost credibility after his questionable performances and hints at leaving. In this sense, AC Milan's interest is well received within Barça. The swap between Rafael Leao and Ronald Araújo could become a reality this very summer.

The Uruguayan's performances have undermined the coaching staff's and fans' trust, and the swap with AC Milan would be seen as very beneficial for the club. We'll see if Barça decides to go for Rafael Leao or, on the contrary, opts for the other big favorite. In fact, in recent hours, the name of Nico Williams has been gaining a lot of traction again.