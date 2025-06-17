Thiago Alcántara returns to Barça with a signing better than Nico Williams: Deco gives the OK

Thiago Alcántara has become one of the main figures in current Barça news due to his more than likely return to FC Barcelona. The midfielder left his mark as a player at Camp Nou thanks to his exquisite quality and precision, and now he could return to the Catalan club, but with a different role.

Instead of playing on the field, Thiago Alcántara will join Hansi Flick's coaching staff again. Last season, with Flick's arrival on Barça's bench, Thiago took on the role of liaison between the coaches and the players. His work was very well received by the squad and everyone was delighted with his presence.

| FCB

However, shortly after starting his journey alongside Flick, Thiago Alcántara had to leave the position for tax reasons. He returned to live in England, but his desire has always been to resume his role as an assistant. Now he seems very close to achieving it.

Thiago Alcántara is very close to returning to Barça

In fact, last week, Thiago and Flick were together in Formentera, celebrating the season's successes and working on the next one. During that meeting, they discussed several key topics for the upcoming season, including the future of the squad.

Thiago Alcántara is aware that Flick is looking to strengthen the attack, and the name of Nico Williams is being mentioned strongly. However, Thiago, with his vast experience in soccer, has his own opinion. He has pointed to another winger whom he considers more suitable for Barça's system: Luis Díaz.

Thiago coincided with the Colombian at Liverpool and keeps an excellent relationship with him. In his view, Luis Díaz would fit perfectly into Barça's play style. Better than Nico Williams.

Thiago Alcántara backs Luis Díaz, but...

Although Thiago Alcántara's return to Barça's staff hasn't been confirmed yet, it's clear that he could influence the signing of Luis Díaz. Hansi Flick's right-hand man is a great admirer of the Colombian, while the locker room prefers Nico Williams. Meanwhile, it seems Laporta does too.

In fact, in recent hours, Nico Williams's name is being mentioned very strongly. It seems that, despite Thiago's recommendation, the chosen one will be the Spanish winger. Luis Díaz will have to wait a little longer to see if he gets the chance to fulfill his dream and play for Barça.