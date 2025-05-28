Xabi Alonso has already landed at Real Madrid to take charge of the white squad. The former footballer was officially presented alongside Florentino Pérez and made his intentions clear. He comes to win titles, but also to make sure the fans identify with the team's play style.

Xabi Alonso knows he has a big job ahead and he's extremely excited about this new project. He is aware of the opportunity Real Madrid is giving him and he doesn't want to waste it, so he's already getting down to work. From day one, he's been thinking of solutions to the team's current problems. Luka Modric's departure is a crucial issue for defining the sports planning.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Xabi Alonso says goodbye to Luka Modric

Upon arrival, Xabi Alonso has already felt the enormous impact of being Real Madrid's coach. During his presentation, he had to answer several questions about Luka Modric. Although the decision for the "10" to leave was made by the club, Xabi had to step up and show respect.

"I'm not very objective with Luka. We had a special chemistry on the field. He's been a great legend and his farewell was very emotional," he said at his presentation.

Madrid will pay €8 million to please Xabi Alonso

To satisfy Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid already has Luka Modric's replacement ready. Florentino Pérez has decided to pay €8 million ($8.6 million) to bring back Nico Paz, the Argentine who's shining at Como under Cesc Fàbregas. Nico's return will take place this summer.

Nico Paz has been named the best young player in Serie A, thanks to his performances at Como. The midfielder has shown quality, vision, and great maturity for his age. Xabi Alonso is counting on him to play a leading role in Madrid's midfield next season.

Will Nico Paz have a place at Real Madrid?

Although it's still too early to define the impact Nico Paz will have at Real Madrid, everything suggests that he'll be the key piece to replace Luka Modric's absence. The Argentine arrives with the new coach's trust and the board's support. Xabi Alonso was the one who requested his return.

Real Madrid is preparing for a summer of deep changes. Luka Modric's departure marks the end of an era, but Nico Paz's arrival signals a promising future.

Xabi Alonso, with his excitement and knowledge of the club, will try to recover Real Madrid's identity and glory. The fans are eager to see the new project in action. Nico Paz arrives to lead the midfield and bring Real Madrid back to its rightful place in world soccer.