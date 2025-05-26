Regretting his move to the Premier League, he wants to return to Barça: meeting with Flick approved

Barça have already started working in the transfer market and they're doing so with the excitement and conviction that they'll be able to close several new signings. The main target has become a star from the Premier League who wants to return to LaLiga and dreams of doing so at Barça. According to "e-Notícies", this star is in Barcelona and is expected to meet with Hansi Flick in the coming hours.

Barça have decided to sign a goalkeeper and, despite the interest caused by Joan García, they have an even better option coming from the Premier League. With the season already over, Barça are now preparing to hold a meeting with a goalkeeper who landed in Barcelona just a few hours ago.

Joan Laporta dreamed of Joan García, goalkeeper for RCD Espanyol, but Hansi Flick prefers to bet on another goalkeeper. Regretting his move to England, this star wants to return and Barça will negotiate to sign him.

Hansi Flick was clear that one of the first reinforcements should come directly to Barça's goal. He needed a modern goalkeeper, with reflexes, leadership, and the physical attributes to immediately take over the starting position from Ter Stegen. His request was heard by Laporta, who quickly activated the most spectacular signing of the summer, which is very advanced.

While everyone was talking about Joan García, goalkeeper for RCD Espanyol, Barça have already moved to close the return of a Premier League star. The problem is that Barça will have to negotiate with Aston Villa, the club that owns Emiliano Martínez. Dibu Martínez renewed with the English club until 2029, but he wants to return to LaLiga and Barça are waiting for him with open arms.

The arrival of this new goalkeeper forces Barça to make immediate decisions regarding the current occupants of the position. Ter Stegen is still under contract until 2028, but his status as an undisputed starter is being evaluated. Flick knows that it will be difficult to manage Ter Stegen's departure, but he believes that he'll understand as long as he's treated with honesty and transparency.

As we already explained in "e-Notícies", Barça have doubts about Ter Stegen, they don't count on Iñaki Peña, and the renewal of the Polish Wojciech Szczęsny remains hanging in the air. That being said, Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick are clear that it's time to sign Dibu Martínez, who is currently on vacation in the city of Barcelona.