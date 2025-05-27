Younger and better than Joan García: Deco points to his secret pick for Barça's goal

Barça has been planning the squad for next season for months. There are several positions the club wants to strengthen, such as the full-back and winger areas. In addition, Deco is also working with the goal of signing a new goalkeeper given the current situation in the culé goal.

Ter Stegen, at 33 years old and recently operated on his knee, raises doubts; meanwhile, Szczesny's continuity is still hanging in the air. Iñaki Peña, meanwhile, has his days numbered and will leave the club this summer. Faced with this situation, Deco is clear that they must sign another quality goalkeeper to secure the future between the posts.

Joan García, Espanyol's goalkeeper who has had an exceptional season, is the preferred and favorite for the position. However, beyond the goalkeeper from Sallent, there are other very interesting possibilities: Deco has set their sights on a younger and higher-quality goalkeeper.

joan garcía moves away

Joan García is, unquestionably, Deco's preferred option to strengthen FC Barcelona for the coming seasons. His youth and quality work in his favor, but the fact that he plays for the eternal rival complicates the operation. In fact, in the last few hours, his coach Manolo González has confirmed that "I'd be very surprised if Joan were to sign for Barça".

Given this scenario, Deco has looked for alternative solutions and Bart Verbruggen has appeared on their agenda. At 6 ft. 0 in. (1.83 m) and 22 years old, Brighton's goalkeeper is one of the goalkeepers with the most potential in today's soccer market. Barça likes his profile: tall, strong in the air, good with his feet, and reliable between the posts.

joan garcía or bart verbruggen: Deco has the final say

Although the Catalan goalkeeper has a certain advantage, the possibility that the Dutchman could be chosen is not ruled out. Bart Verbruggen is under contract until 2028 and his departure from Brighton would be valued at around €40M. Verbruggen, like Joan García, has had a great season.

We're talking about two goalkeepers with a similar, meteoric trajectory who will significantly impact the goalkeeper market. The starting price is similar and before arriving at Camp Nou, they would be loaned out for a season. It remains to be seen which goalkeeper will ultimately be chosen by Deco and agreed upon with Hansi Flick.