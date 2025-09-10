He's neither here nor expected, Thibaut Courtois doesn't need him anymore: goodbye Real Madrid

Defensive solidity has been one of Real Madrid's essential pillars in recent seasons. Many of the Champions League finals won were decided without Thibaut Courtois conceding any goals. The Belgian goalkeeper, considered by many the best in the world, has multiplied the white team's chances of success with memorable performances.

Even so, the credit hasn't only gone to the goalkeeper. Real Madrid's backline has played a crucial role in building a wall that has frustrated the best strikers on the planet. Alaba and Militao, for example, formed a duo that successfully protected Thibaut Courtois in the 2022 Champions League against Liverpool.

However, among all the defenders who've helped Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy has probably been the most reliable shield. The French full-back has been known for his defensive ability, his strength in one-on-one duels, and his tactical discipline. Over the years, he has become a true insurance policy for the team.

However, Ferland Mendy's current situation is far from ideal. The defender has been injured for five months and his return remains a mystery. Physical problems have put him in a critical situation within the club.

Ferland Mendy is no longer needed

The most concerning thing is the lack of a clear timetable for his return. Every week, the deadlines are pushed back and the sense of uncertainty grows among fans and inside the locker room itself. Ferland Mendy has gone from being untouchable to becoming a player whose contribution is minimal.

Real Madrid, aware of this situation, has acted quickly in the market. The arrival of Álvaro Carreras and the continuity of Fran García have provided reliable alternatives for the left flank. With them, the feeling is that the team can cover Ferland Mendy's absence without major difficulties.

Álvaro Carreras brings freshness and offensive projection, something that fits well with Xabi Alonso's idea. Meanwhile, Fran García offers intensity, speed, and a defensive sacrifice that recalls the best full-backs of the last decade. Both have shown they're ready to take on the challenge.

In this context, Ferland Mendy seems to have lost the spot that was so hard for him to secure. His physical problems and the emergence of new options have left him in the background. Even Thibaut Courtois, who so often benefited from his defensive security, no longer depends on him.

Ferland Mendy has one foot out of Real Madrid

The general feeling is that Mendy is no longer needed at Real Madrid. The team has learned to live without him and the solutions found offer guarantees in the medium term. The Frenchman now faces an uncertain future, where his farewell to the club seems increasingly likely.

Real Madrid remains solid at the back, with Thibaut Courtois regaining his best form and a renewed defense that responds on the big stage. In contrast, Ferland Mendy is nowhere to be found and nobody expects him. Perhaps it's time to accept that his cycle at Santiago Bernabéu has come to an end.