Vitor Roque, a 19-year-old Brazilian forward, arrived at LaLiga EA Sports just a year ago and, after stints with Barça and Betis, he hasn't settled in. Vitor Roque has a contract with Barça, but the club doesn't want anything to do with the Brazilian and is only thinking about finding him a new destination, as Betis won't keep him either. Vitor Roque's adaptation to LaLiga EA Sports hasn't been easy, which is why the Brazilian forward is already thinking about packing his bags for his new destination.

Vitor Roque landed at Barça during the last winter transfer window of 2024, but the club is looking for an exit to make room for the new forward. The Brazilian '9' arrived at Barça to become the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, but the truth is Roque has disappointed even the least optimistic at Can Barça. Xavi Hernández crossed him off and he barely participated, but he didn't convince Flick or Betis either, who is looking to get rid of the Brazilian ahead of the next transfer window.

| @vitor_roque9, Instagram

Betis had a purchase option on Vitor Roque, but the Sevillians have already confirmed they won't exercise it and, consequently, don't want anything to do with Roque. Vitor Roque feels betrayed and mistreated by Barça, but the forward is already looking ahead and seeking a new destination far from Javier Tebas's LaLiga EA Sports. Vitor Roque's destination seems very defined: neither Barça nor Betis, farewell to Spain to prove once again that he is a valid forward for the elite of world football.

Vitor Roque, betrayed, finds a destination far from LaLiga: farewell Barça and Betis

Vitor Roque will leave Barça during this upcoming summer transfer window, the decision by the club is made and is entirely definitive. Joan Laporta had a lot of faith in the Brazilian striker, but Roque's performance has forced him to work urgently and start studying new signings to strengthen the attack. Betis doesn't want to keep Vitor Roque either, so Barça is already working in advance to sell Vitor Roque, for whom they have received a more than interesting offer.

The promising signing of Vitor Roque by Barça, as a future bet, began to take shape in 2022. The scouting team followed the 'killer' from Rio, producing positive reports, describing him as a powerful '9', with goals and a lot of potential. Finally, Vitor Roque's arrival ended up being a personal bet by the sporting director, Deco.

At Barça, he barely had any prominence with either Xavi Hernández or Hansi Flick. In fact, it was the experienced German coach who ended up confirming and ensuring that Vitor Roque didn't have the capacity to play at Barça, at least in the short term. Vitor Roque is only 19 years old and can continue to improve, but he isn't ready to be important at either Barça or Betis, a club that wants to cut ties.

With all this, Barça is already working to accept an offer from Brazilian Palmeiras, who wants to sign Vitor Roque for this upcoming summer transfer window. There are still many months left, but Barça wants to move in this direction to have Vitor Roque's sale ready and prepared: 27 million euros already ready. Barça paid 30 million for Roque and, as 'e-Notícies' can confirm, is willing to accept 27M€ to get rid of the 'failure' that began to take shape in 2022.