Bombshell! Pau Cubarsí reveals Flick's Barça's best-kept secret: 'When...'

German coach of Barça Flick has no doubts: There is a central defender who stands out in the hierarchy of defenders. The player in question is none other than Pau Cubarsí, who is having an impeccable season. At just 18 years old, the young defender has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in world soccer.

His solidity, maturity, and ability to read the game have made him an almost omnipresent pillar in Barça's rearguard. Flick has been able to form an extraordinary duo with the youth and quality of Pau Cubarsí, plus the experience of Íñigo Martínez. The chemistry between them is evident, with Cubarsí acting as the leader of the team's defensive line.

| E-Noticies

Pau Cubarsí reveals the tactical secret of Flick's defensive success

FC Barcelona has shown an impressive collective evolution compared to the previous season. The team's successful results are not only due to the great attacking capability with the trident up front but also to a solid defensive structure. With Pau Cubarsí, Barça has regained this defensive solidity, which is a basic element in Flick's success.

In an interview with a Catalan media outlet, Pau Cubarsí explained the success of the culé defense's solidity. Besides working on movements and strategy, Flick considers communication among the defensive line members essential. "He wants the four defenders to communicate, that if one goes out, the others join, and that it be a straight line," he began saying.

But Pau Cubarsí went a step further and spoke clearly about the offside strategy. After being asked if he thought Flick's strategy was risky, Cubarsí was very clear. "When I see it from the outside, I think a ball over the top can hurt us. But on the field, you trust your teammates."

Flick's strategy and Barça's improvement

Barça has shown an efficient defensive approach, based on intense pressure and rigorous control of spaces (a version similar to Flick's Bayern). This has led to the FC Barcelona emerging as the team that has caught opponents offside the most times.

This strategy forces opponents to opt for long balls where Pau Cubarsí and company activate the offside trap. A risky stance, as it requires a very high level of attention and great communication among the defense members, but it works. This approach not only aims to stop opposing attacks but also helps control the midfield.

In this sense, Pau Cubarsí's ability to adapt to this new model has been essential to the good results achieved. Flick has outstandingly improved the team compared to last season. His success has been in implementing a tactical scheme that not only ensures control of the match with possession but also control of space.