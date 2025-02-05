U-turn with Pedri: Xavi Hernández is amazed at what's happening

Pedri has found the ultimate formula to regain his best level. The Canary Islander has fortunately left behind his ordeal with injuries that had plagued him excessively in recent seasons. Let's remember that, with Xavi Hernández and Koeman, the '8' accumulated 307 days of absence.

In his first season, Pedri ended up playing 75 matches between Barça and the Spanish National Team, the midfielder was overworked and ended up physically broken. By taking better care of himself, understanding his body better, and improving habits, he has managed to become a strong footballer. He has now achieved more endurance and much more consistency, which has allowed him to become an even more complete player than he already was.

To the gift of not losing balls, understanding the game, associating with his teammates, and being extremely insightful in the final pass, he has added a commendable capacity for sacrifice. This season, Pedri has already played 20 league matches, 8 in the Champions League, 2 in the Cup, and 2 more in the Super Cup. In total, he has accumulated 32 matches and 2,439 minutes of play, being the fourth player with the most minutes played in the squad.

Pedri's past, archived

To understand Pedri's radical change in his physical form, one must take a look at his injury history since his arrival. In the 21/22 season, he suffered a total of 4 ailments that kept him out for 201 days, missing up to a total of 41 matches. In the 22/23 season, he suffered 2 muscle tears that kept him out for 112 days, missing a total of 19 matches.

Finally, last season, the 23/24, Pedri suffered 3 muscle injuries being out for 101 days, missing 9 matches. It is important to emphasize that his last significant injury occurred during the summer and prevented him from completing the preseason normally with Flick. With these numbers, we can observe that the Pedri who was under Xavi Hernández's orders has nothing to do with the current one.

The new Pedri shines under Hansi Flick's orders

After a couple of seasons full of doubts and physical discomfort, we can affirm that a new Pedri has been born. A better, stronger footballer: Hansi Flick has been able to provide him with the system that best suits his conditions, and the Canary Islander has done the rest. The long sequence of injuries that weakened the team with his absences and determined Xavi Hernández's downfall has ended.

Pedri, with the help of the technical staff, has been able to overcome all physical problems and reach his peak at 22 years old. The Tenerife native has also been able to mentally overcome everything that was written on social media criticizing his performance. Pedri has left behind all that disastrous stage that harmed him so much and now enjoys acting as a leader on the field.