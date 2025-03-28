Vital Meeting, Hansi Flick and Deco Seal a Top Deal: 'He'll Be at Camp Nou'

Hansi Flick arrived at Barça with the mission of returning the team to the top of European soccer. At that time, the situation was quite bad, and getting back to the top seemed like a difficult mission; only suitable for a star. The German, who led Bayern Munich to absolute success, is making the Catalan club's fans excited again.

Hansi Flick was a personal bet by the board, especially by Deco and Joan Laporta. Barça's top officials believed it was time to renew the staff and the coach, and they removed Xavi Hernández in a bad way. After the success Flick is having, the board has decided to reward him with something that wasn't expected to arrive so soon.

The Relationship Between Hansi Flick and Deco

Deco has been one of the most pointed-out people in Barça's environment in recent years due to the club's economic situation. While it's true that this wasn't his fault, he didn't seem to make much effort either. Over time, it has become known that he was tied hand and foot and could do practically nothing.

After trying hard with Joan Laporta, Deco has managed to bring in some reinforcements, such as Dani Olmo. Hansi Flick was aware of Barça's financial situation before signing and has never demanded anything. Continuing with Xavi's project, Flick has been able to form a good squad with many young players.

Seeing that Hansi Flick has fit perfectly into the team and that the footballers are happy with him, Deco has started to move. The German only has a contract until the end of 2026, but the sporting director wants to extend it by one more year. In fact, it seems that Deco is more eager for the renewal than the manager.

Hansi Flick Will Renew with Barça Very Soon

Hansi Flick is very focused on the season and doesn't care about everything happening around him at this moment. He himself has stated that the most important thing for him is the now and what is happening on the field. Meanwhile, Deco is already moving to renew his coach and raise his salary before the current season ends.

Barça's situation has improved, and they can now afford to pay Hansi Flick a bit more. Over the coming months, we will likely see a renewal announcement which, according to Flick, doesn't seem urgent.