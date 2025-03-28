Eric García, Two Offers and Many Doubts: His New Team Will Definitely Be Barça's Rival

Eric García's trajectory at Barça has been marked by ups and downs since Hansi Flick's arrival on the culé bench. At the beginning of the season, numerous absences gave him the opportunity to have some prominence. However, although he showed flashes of quality, he also made mistakes that affected his regularity in the starting line-up.

Eric García gradually lost his place in the eleven and has ended up being a regular substitute. In fact, during the winter market, his presence dropped so much that he was very close to being transferred to Girona. Míchel's team offered 10 million euros to Barça to finalize his transfer, and all parties involved seemed to agree.

However, an outstanding performance by Eric García in the Champions League match against Porto led Hansi Flick to reconsider his departure, thus blocking his transfer to Girona. The German coach decided that the defender born in Martorell could be useful for his plans and halted his departure. That said, this summer everything could change, as Eric's prominence remains limited and he has two very tempting offers on the table.

Eric García Will Stay in LaLiga

Despite Hansi Flick's intention to retain him, Eric García hasn't managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter at Barça. His prominence has been intermittent, leading to speculation about his future.

As we mentioned, Girona is really interested in acquiring Eric García and will try again this summer. But in addition, Real Sociedad has also joined the bidding. Imanol Alguacil sees him as an ideal option to strengthen his defense and midfield, as Eric's versatility is highly valued.

With concrete offers from Girona and Real Sociedad, his departure from the club seems imminent, and both teams, Barça's rivals in LaLiga, seek to strengthen their squad with his services.​

Eric García Bids Farewell to Barça

Eric García's decision about his next destination will be crucial for his career. Meanwhile, Barça faces the possibility of losing a player with potential, Girona and Real Sociedad emerge as his possible new homes.

Both clubs, with European aspirations, see in Eric García a piece that could make a difference in their pursuit of more ambitious goals. The young center-back's future, whether at Montilivi or Anoeta, is yet to be defined, but his new team will undoubtedly be a rival of Barça in LaLiga.