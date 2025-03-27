Goodbye Barça, Liverpool Enters the Bid and Saves Héctor Fort: €40 Million or More

Héctor Fort is experiencing a challenging season at FC Barcelona. The young right-back debuted with promising performances last season, which suggested that this year would be the one for his breakthrough. However, with more than half the season already over, the '32' has only accumulated 408 minutes, casting doubt on his immediate future at the Catalan club.

Héctor Fort's low profile in the first part of the current season reflects the lack of opportunities he has had with Hansi Flick. Despite his talent and good performances when he has played, the defender has not been able to secure a permanent spot on the team. This has placed him in an uncomfortable situation, but Liverpool has surprisingly stepped in to lend a hand.

| Europa Press

Barça's Plans for the Next Season

The main problem for Héctor Fort is not only his limited participation but also Barça's plans for the next season. Hansi Flick has requested the arrival of a new right-back to compete with and provide rest for Koundé. This places the homegrown player in a delicate situation, as everything indicates that he will have to seek new opportunities.

Barça has already started exploring the market for reinforcements for the right side of the defense. Several names have been mentioned in recent weeks: Marc Pubill from Almería, Vanderson from Monaco, and Wesley from Flamengo. However, the favorite to fill that position is another.

Jeremie Frimpong, right-back from Bayer Leverkusen, has captivated Hansi Flick and is poised to be Héctor Fort's downfall. Frimpong has stood out for his speed, defensive capability, and ability to join the attack, making him an ideal option for Barça.

The Competition with Liverpool for Jeremie Frimpong

However, the signing of Jeremie Frimpong will not be easy for Barça. According to 'Sky Sports', Liverpool has identified the Dutch defender as the ideal replacement for Alexander-Arnold, who is set to leave the English club for Real Madrid.

Thus, Liverpool would already be working on finding a way to meet the payment for Jeremie Frimpong. A figure expected to be around 40 million euros. This competition for the right-back distances Frimpong from Barça, although it will allow Héctor Fort to stay for another year.

Héctor Fort's Future

With the signing of Jeremie Frimpong practically ruled out, Héctor Fort could have the opportunity to stay another year at Barça.

Although bringing in a reinforcement for the right flank seems a priority, Héctor Fort still has the chance to prove his worth to convince Hansi Flick. The young Catalan's future will depend on how negotiations unfold in the coming months, but his opportunity to remain at Barça is not entirely ruled out.