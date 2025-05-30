Unexpectedly, Xabi Alonso has the final say in Pau Víctor's signing: 'He says...'

Pau Víctor hasn't had many opportunities this season. The Catalan forward, who was the top scorer for the reserve team last year, decided to listen to Hansi Flick and stay with the first team. Let's remember that the club paid €3 million (3 millones de euros) to Girona to secure his transfer.

Despite the money invested and the good impression he made during preseason, Pau Víctor hasn't found his place in Flick's rotation. He has only played 379 minutes throughout the season. During that time, he has scored two goals and provided one assist, which are very low numbers for a player who aspires to more.

| Europa Press

Xabi Alonso plays an important role in Pau Víctor's departure

It's clear that Pau Víctor's departure from FC Barcelona is more than decided. His lack of prominence leaves him with few future options at the Catalan club. What nobody expected is the influence Xabi Alonso could have in determining his future.

Xabi Alonso, new coach of Real Madrid, keeps an excellent relationship with Bayer Leverkusen. The German club is interested in signing Pau Víctor and has asked Xabi for advice about the Barça forward. The coach from Tolosa already wanted to bring him in during the January transfer window, but Flick stopped the operation.

Now, even though Xabi Alonso no longer coaches Leverkusen, the German club's interest in Pau Víctor remains. The opinion of the former Real Madrid player could be decisive for the forward's addition to the German team.

What will happen to Pau Víctor?

If Pau Víctor finally moves to Bayer Leverkusen, he could get more minutes and prominence, something he has lacked at Barça. The German club trusts his talent and seeks to strengthen their squad with young and promising players.

Meanwhile, at Barça, Joan Laporta and Deco are working to manage the squad ahead of the next transfer window. Pau Víctor is on the list of departures, along with other players with few opportunities. The decision about his future could largely depend on Xabi Alonso's advice and Leverkusen's offer.

It's clear that Pau Víctor is going through a difficult time. Barça hasn't given him the continuity he needs and Bayer Leverkusen appears as an opportunity to relaunch his career. In this sense, Xabi Alonso's influence could be key for Pau Víctor to take an important step in his career.