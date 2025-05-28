From being Atlético's star signing to joining Barça: 'Goodbye Marcus Rashford'

Barça are working on signing Marcus Rashford, but Joan Laporta is about to make a totally unexpected move. Rashford is priced at €40M ($43.6M), which is somewhat high, so he has shifted gears to steal a signing from Atlético de Madrid. That being said, Marcus Rashford has a complicated path to signing for Barça: Joan Laporta wants to bring in the player who was supposed to be the star signing for Atlético.

Marcus Rashford is highly regarded at Barça, but his price is somewhat prohibitive, which is why the culer club has opted for another name. We're talking about a player who was supposed to be Atlético's star signing and who, in the end, would end up playing for FC Barcelona. The anger at Atlético is more than considerable: “Barça are stealing our signing of the year”.

| Europa Press

The transfer market at Barça will be very interesting, especially because the group led by Flick have just won almost everything. Joan Laporta doesn't want structural signings, but he has set himself the challenge of upsetting Atlético. Barça are already moving quickly: from being Cholo's star signing to signing with FC Barcelona.

from being Atlético's star signing to signing for Barça: "goodbye to Marcus Rashford"

Marcus Rashford has asked to leave Manchester United and is already considering different options to continue his professional career. He has no shortage of offers, but it seems that his absolute priority is FC Barcelona. Joan Laporta knows this and is trying to do everything possible to secure his signing with guarantees.

Barça have set their sights on the Englishman Marcus Rashford, but Joan Laporta believes it will be difficult to sign him, which is why he has inquired about another left winger. That left-footed winger was almost signed with Atlético, but now wants to hear Barça's proposal. The transfer market is red hot and Barça want to take advantage of Lamine Yamal's contract renewal, culer until June 2031, to convince more talents.

barça's big signing isn't Marcus Rashford: he comes from Atlético

Joan Laporta dreamed of Marcus Rashford, Manchester United's striker, but Hansi Flick prefers to go for another winger. Regretting his move to Atlético de Madrid, he has called Barça and the culer club are well on their way to completing the signing, which could become official this July.

Barça want to strengthen the left flank of their attack with a great player, but this won't be Marcus Rashford. According to “e-Notícies”, Barça are seriously targeting Yéremy Pino, the Canary Islands striker from Villarreal who was close to joining Atlético.

Cholo was betting on Pino, but Barça have come in to steal the signing and make him Marcus Rashford's replacement.